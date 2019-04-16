Daily Horoscopes: April 17, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!



The moon in Virgo opposes Venus at 12:29 AM and we’re trying to figure out what we want. The moon enters Libra, the sign of balance and justice, at 7:22 AM—will we be any more decisive? Probably, since Mercury enters Aries at 2:01 AM, helping the energy pick up its pace. The moon opposes Mercury at 7:51 AM, asking us to sort out our feelings and weigh our options—something’s got to go, and we’re figuring out what that is. A climax is nearly here thanks to the upcoming full moon in Libra. Whatever choice you make, come from a place of kindness—towards others and also yourself.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, Aries, helping you find the words you’ve been looking for. An important shift is coming to your relationships thanks to the upcoming full moon in Libra.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Libra and inspires you to reflect on self-care and get organized. Your intuition gets a special boost thanks to Mercury’s entry into Aries. Your mind is active in many dimensions—make sure you don’t forget your keys and wallet in this one!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fire sign Aries, making this a fantastic time to network and connect with your friends—however, a full moon is coming, and drama is brewing. A climax to a situation that’s been building will soon take place.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Libra and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family, Cancer. However, Mercury enters Aries and fires you up in your career goals—managing both your personal and public life is an important theme for you at this time, dear crab!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Leo. Mercury enters fellow fire sign Aries, urging you to see things in a new light and to break out of your usual habits.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Libra today, urging you to take a look at your finances, Virgo. Some big shifts concerning money are taking place. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Aries, and money isn’t the only thing on your mind—intimacy is, too.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, asking you to reflect on your feelings. Astrologers call you indecisive, but you’re certainly in the midst of making some very important decisions right now. Peace of mind is priceless—today, explore the choice that you think may bring you the most of that.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Libra today, a sign that’s all about balance. You’ll find yours by catching up on rest, Scorpio. Mercury enters Aries, finding you especially busy at work—making space to unwind is crucial now.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters charming air sign Libra today, inspiring you to connect with friends! But some drama is also brewing. Now isn’t the time to be petty. Look at the big picture, Sagittarius. Mercury enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing news about a crush or a creative project your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Libra today, finding you reflecting on your career and your reputation, Capricorn. But your home life is also on your mind thanks to Mercury entering Aries. A decision about where to take things next is coming your way.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in an adventurous mood, eager to travel and expand your mind. A decision is weighing on you, but the answers are on the way thanks to Mercury entering Aries.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Libra, a sign that’s all about peace and harmony—how do you find yours, Pisces? Do you find it by distracting yourself from your worries? Try to end that bad habit today and dive into your emotions instead of zoning out. On a more mundane note, decisions concerning money are taking place.

What’s in the stars for you in April? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.