Daily Horoscopes: April 18, 2019

The moon in Libra connects with fiery Mars at 2:46 AM, inspiring us to be brave. The moon squares off with Saturn at 4:48 PM and clashes with Pluto at 9:18 PM, finding us confronting obstacles and power struggles. The moon connects with Jupiter at 11:07 PM, helping us stay open-minded as we sort out our emotions.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Aries, and illuminating conversations are taking place. You’re in a philosophical mood about it all—focus on the big picture.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Don’t be dismayed if you’re trying to get organized but find that your plans are changed or rescheduled. Things are being restructured and it’s ultimately for the best—so long as you’re proactive, that is.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra, finding you in a fun and romantic mood. This is a powerful evening for deep and intense passion. Emotions run deep—are you into it?

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re focused on your home and family, Cancer—however, managing issues with your partners is also a big theme for today. Being a perfectionist isn’t helpful now. Just do your best and enjoy yourself!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Lots of mental activity takes place today as the moon in intellectual air sign Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart. This evening is a fun time to party with your friends or connect with a crush!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Important decisions are made about how you want to spend your time, money, and energy today, Virgo. You’re generally a very private person, but you’re especially so this evening. That said, there are some fantastic people you’ve let into the fold—honor your connection with them today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, asking you to focus on self care. Right now, this means being clear on your boundaries regarding safety, privacy, and your personal life, and asserting your needs.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Be gentle with yourself and catch up on rest. You’re a very passionate and emotional person, Scorpio, so it’s unlike you to repress your feelings, but making time to sit with the parts of yourself you tend to avoid is a wise idea.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in the mood to socialize today, Sagittarius—however, fears concerning finances or insecurities about what you have to offer are bubbling to the surface. Don’t ignore these issues; it’s time to take action around them.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Capricorns are known by astrologers to be very hardworking people, but you know that there is more to life than being productive. Who are you when you’re not working, Capricorn?

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

While it’s a very powerful day to lean into your intuitive abilities, you would be very wise not to comment on topics you don’t know much about. It’s time to be a good listener, Aquarius. An important conversation is brewing.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It can be hard to tell how much you can share with a new friend, or how honest you can be with a group of people you work with in a professional capacity. Today, you’re figuring out where that line is.

