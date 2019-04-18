Daily Horoscopes: April 19, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!



The full moon in Libra arrives at 7:12 AM, finding us confronting an issue that’s been building in our lives—Libra is all about justice; do you feel like things are balanced? The moon enters intense water sign Scorpio at 8:40 AM and opposes Uranus at 12:35 PM, stirring up unexpected emotions.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A powerful full moon in Libra arrives today, shining a light on your relationships. It’s time to release a person, situation, or long-held idea about partnerships that no longer serves you.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s full moon in Libra finds you tremendously busy, and you’re learning the importance of organization and time management. The ways you have and haven’t been taking care of things becomes evident under the light of this full moon.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s full moon in fellow air sign Libra brings up plenty of emotions. How will you deal? Well, you might throw a tremendous party and have a blast.!You’re craving fun in your life, and you deserve it, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A release in a situation concerning your home and family life arrives today, thanks to the full moon in Libra. Because you are ruled by the moon, full moons are very powerful (and emotional) times for you when it comes to release. An old pattern in your life is being let go.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A powerful conversation takes place and important information is revealed, thanks to today’s full moon in Libra. You’ve been looking for answers—here they are.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s full moon in Libra illuminates an issue concerning cash, security, or on a more emotional level, your self-esteem. It’s time to let go of something that’s no longer serving you.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Libra! So many emotions are bubbling up to the surface for you. Don’t overbook yourself today—you have a lot going on. It’s time to create more balance in your relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Full moons are emotionally intense periods, which is especially true for today’s full moon in Libra, because so much subconscious content is coming up for you to work with! It’s time to step into your shadow and hold the parts of yourself you’ve denied, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A revealing full moon in Libra shines a light on your social life and on the groups, communities, and associations you run with—do you still want to be associated with them? You’re releasing old friendships and making space for new ones, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s full moon in air sign Libra brings an important culmination to your professional or public life. Unexpected drama is stirred up in your social life this evening, but you’ll learn some surprising and important things.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A full moon in fellow air sign Libra arrives today, helping you see things in a whole new light. An important conversation takes place. You’re learning new things, and a long held belief is released.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s full moon in Libra brings a big climax to your sex life (pun obviously intended). Intimacy isn’t the only thing on your mind, Pisces—money is also one of your focuses, and a change has arrived. Intense and surprising conversations take place this evening.

