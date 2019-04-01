Daily Horoscopes: April 2, 2019

The moon in Pisces meets Venus at 2:31 AM, creating a gentle and affectionate energy. Mercury meets Neptune at 5:38 AM, inspiring an empathetic vibe when it comes to communication. A conversation that began and has been evolving since mid-February is up for consideration today. The moon meets Neptune at 9:26 PM, and our heads are in the clouds. The moon meets Mercury at 9:58 PM, encouraging us to talk about our emotions.



All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a dreamy day as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets Neptune, the planet of fantasy. It’s a brilliant day to tap into your intuition, journal, and daydream—but not to focus on any intense problem solving! Take it slow and get some rest, Aries.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Miscommunications are in the air—however, amazing healing work within your community can take place as communication planet Mercury meets dreamy Neptune. The moon in Pisces encourages you to connect with your friends.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus is on your career today, Gemini—however, it’s not an ideal time for making set plans or doing any intense problem solving. Your ruling planet Mercury meets with dreamy Neptune, and today’s all about making art and being creative.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Confusion at school or during travel may take place today as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets foggy, hazy Neptune. However, your intuition does get a boost, so it’s a great time to focus on your spiritual pursuits.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s complicated day, Leo. On one hand, communication planet Mercury meets with Neptune, the planet of fantasy (and delusion!), which could find you feeling paranoid and stressed out. On the other hand, if you can open up about your feelings to a good friend or counselor, an amazing change may take place!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You try to be clear and concise in all your communications, Virgo, but today, your ruling planet Mercury meets dreamy Neptune and things don’t feel so cut and dry—they feel wet and sloppy. Things are messy in your relationships today; resist the urge to clean it up right away, and instead be present and an empathetic listener.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury meets dreamy Neptune today, complicating any plans you’ve set or are trying to set. Don’t try to control your schedule today, Libra—keep it as flexible as possible.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Messenger planet Mercury meets Neptune, the planet of fantasy, in Scorpio today, bringing a magical vice to your love life and your creative endeavors. The moon in Pisces inspires you to have fun and party—enjoy!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Complicated conversations and emotions come up at home today, Sagittarius. Don’t try to make sense of everything just yet—instead, sit with your emotions and find a good friend to share your thoughts and feelings with.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a tricky day when it comes to communication, as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets hazy, dreamy Neptune. Don’t bother trying to make sense of things today, Capricorn—your imagination will lead you to some interesting places.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Do you believe your thoughts become reality? It’s a new age idea for sure, but there is some truth to the concept that you can’t make something happen in the world unless you take time to think it out. Make time to dream your wildest dreams today, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Communication planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Neptune today. It might be difficult to find the right words, so you should try to find the right dance move, song, poem, or hug, instead. The mood is daydreamy—don’t get caught up in paranoid thoughts just because things don’t immediately make sense.

