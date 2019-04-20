Daily Horoscopes: April 21, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!



The moon enters adventurous Sagittarius at 11:59 AM and connects with Venus at 2:19 PM, inspiring an easygoing energy. The mood is social as the moon connects with chatty Mercury at 11:18 PM.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, inspiring you to start a new journey, Aries. You’re feeling good about yourself and it’s a fantastic day to set off on a new adventure!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Intense emotions come up for you to sit with today, Taurus—it’s a powerful time for healing, and the moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to be brave during the next part of your journey.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus turns to your relationships today, thanks to the moon entering your opposite sign Sagittarius, and a fun, easygoing atmosphere is in the air—it’s a great time to connect with people!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you busy at work and organizing your to-do list. It’s also a great time to reflect on wellness and your daily routines and rituals.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today. You’re in an especially flirtatious and creative mood—you feel free, Leo! It’s a wonderful time for adventure.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, making things cozy at home. It’s an emotional day, but a powerful one for healing and intimacy, Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today, igniting your imagination and finding you coming up with exciting ideas. Communication flows easily between you and your partners.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters abundant fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart, Scorpio, and it’s a productive day to get organized and accomplish your goals.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! Shower yourself with love and appreciation. It won’t be difficult to do because everyone wants to celebrate with you.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Take it easy today, Capricorn! Catch up on rest. It’s a lovely time for meditation and journaling. Explore your emotions—the energy is conducive for healing and moving on from the past.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a fantastic day to connect with friends and a great time to share ideas. The moon enters Sagittarius and you’re excited about the future.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Easy energy flows in your career and finances today, Pisces! The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you embarking on exciting adventures.

