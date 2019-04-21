Daily Horoscopes: April 22, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Mars at 2:35 PM—watch out for tempers! The sun meets Uranus at 7:05 PM, inspiring fantastic change—let go of preconceived ideas; eureka moments are coming in. The moon clashes with Neptune at 8:04 PM and we aren’t exactly sure what to make of everything—sit with it!

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Astrologers say you hate change, Taurus, but as the sun meets with Uranus today, you prove them wrong. You’re up to some very unexpected things!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The sun and Uranus meet, making it hard for you to settle down and rest. Your imagination is lit up and your psychic abilities are strong. Lay off the coffee; find ways to get grounded.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Unexpected meetings take place and you run across some eccentric people as the sun meets Uranus. It’s an exciting time to socialize, Cancer!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your career is important to you, Leo! It’s crucial to you to leave a mark on the world—and you don’t want it to be a boring mark. Today, the shake-up you need arrives.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

An unexpected opportunity arrives as the sun meets with Uranus. A surprise trip could be in store! This is an especially exciting time if you’re in school, too.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Surprising events take place concerning emotionally-charged situations, thanks to the sun’s meeting with Uranus today. It’s time to let something go and make room for something new.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Massive changes arrive in your relationships, Scorpio, thanks to the sun’s meeting with Uranus. People are craving independence. An ending might be here, but so is an exciting new beginning.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You enjoy a routine, but you like to keep your schedule open, Sagittarius. The sun meets Uranus today, striking a lightning bolt down on your plans—keep them flexible!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re an independent person, Capricorn, but you’re especially so today as the sun meets Uranus. You’re in the mood to party!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun meets with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing shake-ups at home and in your personal life—but change can be good!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Shocking news arrives today thanks to the sun’s meeting with Uranus! But some genius eureka moments strike, too.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You love surprises, just not when it comes to money…in that realm, you appreciate security, but big changes arrive as the sun meets Uranus today. This could greatly benefit you or bring frustration if you haven’t been on top of things.

