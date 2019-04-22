Daily Horoscopes: April 23, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!



The moon in Sagittarius meets lucky Jupiter at 7:43 AM. The moon enters driven earth sign Capricorn at 6:50 PM, and connects with electric Uranus at 11:46 PM, inspiring unusual ideas and emotions.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A powerful, healing energy flows this morning, encouraging you to move on from the past, Taurus. The moon enters Capricorn, bringing you to your next destination—adventure awaits.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Lucky energy flows in your relationships this morning, Gemini! The moon enters Capricorn and finds you exploring deep emotions with your partners. Unexpected feelings pop up.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re getting so much done this morning, Cancer! Tonight, your focus shifts to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Lucky energy flows in your love life this morning, Leo, but later on today, you’re focused on your responsibilities as the moon enters earth sign Capricorn.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A generous energy flows at home and with your family this morning, Virgo. Tonight, you’re feeling creatively inspired and in the mood for love as the moon enters Capricorn.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

An eye-opening and inspiring conversation arrives this morning, Libra. Later on, you’re in a private mood as the moon enters Capricorn. You want to spend time at home with loved ones.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

An abundant and lucky energy flows in your finances today, Scorpio. The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the communication sector of your chart later today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re surrounded by luck today, Sagittarius! The moon enters Capricorn, shifting your focus to your finances later on.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

A lovely message arrives in your dreams this morning, Capricorn. The moon enters your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A chance connection takes place in your social life early today, and later on, the moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and get some rest.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A dash of luck at work and in your public life arrives early today, Pisces, and later on, the moon enters Capricorn and lights up the communication sector of your chart.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

So many new doors are opening for you, Aries, and this is an exciting morning to explore those opportunities. The moon enters Capricorn tonight, activating the sector of your chart that rules worldly success.

