Daily Horoscopes: April 24, 2019

The moon in Capricorn connects with the sun at 2:02 AM, creating an easygoing energy—but we’re feeling intense cravings as the moon clashes with Venus at 3:12 AM. The moon clashes with Mercury at 2:14 PM, and we’re in a chatty mood. Pluto begins its retrograde at 2:45 PM, stirring a deep intensity.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Pluto begins its retrograde today, finding you in a deeply philosophical mood. You’re reflecting on your beliefs, Taurus, and deeply considering why you believe them.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Feelings and situations you’ve been avoiding can no longer be ignored now that Pluto retrograde is beginning. This is a powerful time for transformation, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Intense emotions bubble to the surface in your relationships, thanks to Pluto beginning its retrograde. Watch out for power struggles and possessive behavior, but enjoy the exciting boost of passion.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

This is a powerful time to kick a bad habit or restructure your schedule, thanks to Pluto beginning its retrograde. What do you want to change in your life, Leo?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Pluto begins its retrograde today, which is hugely powerful for your love life and your creative endeavors. Passion is in the air, dear Virgo!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Great transformations are taking place in your home and family life, Libra, thanks to Pluto beginning its retrograde today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Pluto begins its retrograde today, finding you engaging in some very transformative conversations, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Intense issues concerning money and self-worth are in the air, thanks to Pluto beginning its retrograde. This is a good time to pay off a debt, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde today, and you’re reworking the ways you command power in your own life, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Powerful messages come through in your dreams, Aquarius, and Pluto turns retrograde. Catch up on extra rest and don’t indulge in paranoid thoughts.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The power dynamics in your social life feel very evident today as Pluto begins its retrograde. Watch out for jealousy and possessiveness.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde today, creating an intense energy in your career and public life. You’re a great leader, Aries, but move slowly during this intensely high-pressure period.

