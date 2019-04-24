Daily Horoscopes: April 25, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune at 5:23 AM, finding us in an imaginative mood—however, it’s time to come back down to reality as the moon meets Saturn at 10:33 AM. The moon meets Pluto at 4:28 PM, and we have to face whatever we’ve been avoiding—amazing transformations take place!

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, asking you to look at the big picture and consider how today’s actions will affect your life tomorrow.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re in an intense mood today, Gemini. Many sensitive emotions are coming to the fore. It’s hard to focus on your responsibilities when you need time to process. Reach out for help today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an intense day for your partnerships, Cancer. Commitments are being considered, and people are feeling sensitive. Touchy topics come up. Move slowly.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a productive day to tend to your responsibilities, Leo. Do your laundry, check in with your coworkers, water your plants—heck, water yourself and stay hydrated!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in the mood to make art and be flirtatious today, Virgo. However, some very passionate and intense energy is in the air—there’s no time for BS!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

If you can’t relax and just be yourself at home, that’s a big problem, Libra, and it’s time for you to address it. This is a powerful day to make changes in your living space.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today is all about communication, and it’s up to you whether you squander the vibes by being manipulative or withholding, or take advantage of the energy by speaking your truth and being an open-hearted listener.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and while you’re usually happy-go-lucky about your spending, you’d be wise to reflect deeply on your budget today, including the ways you spend your time and energy.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn! Do something special for yourself. You have no patience for anyone today, so perhaps take time away from work. Just do your best not to get into any power struggles!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Slow down today, Aquarius. Dream work and meditation are wonderful activities for you at this time. Your inner voice has a powerful message for you.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Astrologers call Pisces flaky—but when you really believe in something, you show up. Today is a powerful time to come together with your community to make a difference.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus is on your career and reputation today, thanks to the moon in Capricorn. People look up to you—are you making them proud? Your actions have a greater reach than you realize, Aries.

