Daily Horoscopes: April 26, 2019

The moon enters cool air sign Aquarius at 5:27 AM and clashes with Uranus at 10:57 AM, bringing surprises. The moon clashes with the sun at 6:18 PM—are we heading in the right direction, or is it time to make a change? Easy energy flows as the moon connects with Venus at 8:58 PM.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your life in public. You’re making unexpected moves today, Taurus. Trust your instincts!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine, Gemini. A flash of intuitive insight brings you a brilliant idea today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aquarius today, a sign that astrologers often call aloof—but you’re feeling intense and in it today, Cancer. An unexpected opportunity to bond with someone over exciting ideas arrives.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Leo. Surprises are in the air, and it’s a lovely evening for a heart-to-heart.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list, Virgo. Don’t be a perfectionist or inflexible with your schedule today—you’ll need wiggle room as surprises pop up.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Libra. However, the energy in your relationships gets unexpectedly intense!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Aquarius, finding you focused on your home and family life, Scorpio. You’re turning a corner when it comes to trust and privacy in your relationships. Get clear on your boundaries and express them.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters air sign Aquarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way, Sagittarius. An unexpected idea changes everything.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters air sign Aquarius, illuminating the financial sector of your chart today—but money isn’t the only thing on your mind, Capricorn. You’re turning a corner in your love life and creative endeavors, too.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius! Focus on self care: Do some breath work, call a friend, or set some boundaries. You’re ready to make changes.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Take it easy today, Pisces. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to rest. You’re feeling especially sensitive to other people’s energies, so take some time for yourself.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Aquarius today, finding you eager to connect with friends and share ideas, Aries. Just watch out for a surprise concerning money.

