Daily Horoscopes: April 27, 2019

Mars clashes with Neptune at 9:04 AM—it’s important not to jump to conclusions, or worse, fall for the tricks of shady people. Take things slow—we don’t really have the energy for much, anyway. The moon in Aquarius connects with Mercury at 10:35 AM, encouraging conversation. The moon connects with warrior planet Mars at 6:11 PM, lifting the energy.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Tricky energy is in the air today as Mars clashes with Neptune. Take things slow, especially in your friendships and finances.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Mars and Neptune square off today and you’re turning a corner in creativity—however, you’re feeling pretty confused about things, Gemini. Don’t look for shortcuts; just take your time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Fiery Mars clashes with foggy Neptune today and the energy is weird. Don’t let your imagination run too wild and don’t indulge paranoid thoughts. Catch up on sleep, Cancer.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Sometimes the easiest way to do something isn’t the most honest. Take things slow today as Mars clashes with Neptune and listen to your intuition if someone sounds like they’re not being honest.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Warrior planet Mars clashes with Neptune, creating confusion in your relationships. A lazy energy flows…as does a shady one. Watch out for manipulation, dear Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Action planet Mars clashes with hazy Neptune, and it’s an especially frustrating day to make plans. Keep things flexible. Take a break from work, if you can. Do something to nourish yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mars clashes with Neptune today and confusion is in the air. It’s an easy time to be shady, but a terrible idea to do so. Passionate and creative energy flows, but take things slow.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mars and Neptune clash, stirring up issues at home and in your relationships. A lazy mood is in the air, and you’re not sure how you want to proceed—but that doesn’t mean you should give up control to someone else. Just take it slow and ask for time, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mars and Neptunes clash today, finding you irritable and annoyed, Capricorn. You’re having a hard time focusing on details and making plans feels fruitless. Get lost in something creative instead.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mars clashes with Neptune today and sadness is your muse…that is, if you’re not entirely too lazy to make any art today, Aquarius. Don’t be careless with your spending.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mars squares off with your ruling planet Neptune today, asking you: When you’re in pain, do you pretend it’s not there? It’s easy to cut yourself off from your wounds, especially today, but is that really wise, dear Pisces?

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re very sleepy today, Aries, so slow down. Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Neptune—it’s not the day to be a know-it-all. Avoid paranoid thinking and get some rest instead.

