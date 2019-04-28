Daily Horoscopes: April 29, 2019

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus at 12:02 AM, inspiring us to try something new. The moon connects with the sun at 12:34 PM, creating an easygoing attitude. Saturn begins its retrograde at 8:55 PM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries. Stay disciplined today.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Saturn begins its retrograde today, finding you rethinking your plans, especially concerning travel and school. The moon in Pisces encourages you to connect with friends.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Melancholy Saturn begins its retrograde today, finding you in a sensitive mood, Gemini. Sex, death, and taxes are being discussed.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Saturn retrograde begins today, bringing intensity to your relationships, Cancer. Commitments are reconsidered and reworked.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Taskmaster Saturn begins its retrograde today, and you’re getting reorganized, Leo. Your schedule is going to be restructured.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Saturn begins its retrograde today, finding you in a serious mood, dear Virgo. You’re reflecting deeply on the directions you want your love life and creative endeavors to go.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Pisces encourages you to tackle your to-do list and finds you doing so creatively—plus, Saturn begins its retrograde, bringing restructuring to your home and family life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Saturn retrograde is here, asking you to take responsibility for the ways you communicate, the things you say, and how you organize yourself, Scorpio. But some easy energy is also flowing in your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your happy-go-lucky attitude about money needs to be looked at today, as Saturn begins its retrograde. Think twice before spending, Sagittarius. This is a great time to review your budget. Say no to someone who is wasting your time.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your ruling planet Saturn changes directions today, beginning its retrograde, and you find yourself in a serious mood. Big reorganization is about to go down in your life, dear Capricorn. Your views on responsibility are changing.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Get extra rest, as your ruling planet Saturn changes direction today. You will likely find yourself wanting to spend time alone, Aquarius. It’s nothing personal to anyone, you just need some space.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Saturn begins its retrograde today, finding you deep in thought about your career, reputation, and what you want to do with your life. Restructuring is taking place in your public life, dear Pisces.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Pisces puts you in a sleepy mood today, Aries. Saturn retrograde begins, finding you reflecting on what authority means to you. A shift in your responsibility takes place.

