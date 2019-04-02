Daily Horoscopes: April 3, 2019

The moon in Pisces connects with Saturn at 2:58 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our limits. The moon connects with Pluto at 9:09 AM, stirring up powerful emotions, and things feel over-the-top as the moon clashes with Jupiter at 11:36 AM. The moon enters fire sign Aries at 10:56 PM, finding us in a bold and energetic mood.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Pisces today, finding you in the mood to daydream. It’s important that you trust your intuition and approach new opportunities wisely. The moon enters your sign tonight! Make time for self love.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future, and you’re eager to change things for yourself and the world. Tonight, the moon enters Aries, boosting your intuitive abilities and encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in creative water sign Pisces today, illuminating the career sector of your chart, but tonight, you’re all about socializing and networking as the moon enters fire sign Aries.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces for most of the day, inspiring you to travel, learn, and try new things. Your focus shifts to your career as the moon enters fire sign Aries this evening.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Pisces finds you in a sensitive mood today, Leo—it’s a powerful time to connect with your partners on a deep level. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries tonight, bringing exciting opportunities your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus is on your relationships for most of the day, and it’s a potent time to connect with others on a deep and emotional level. It’s all about intimacy this evening as the moon enters fire sign Aries.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in creative water sign Pisces for much of the day, inspiring you to cross items off your to-do list—but the energy shifts this evening when the moon enters your opposite sign Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces for most of the day, encouraging you to enjoy yourself, Scorpio—just watch your spending! Your focus shifts to your chores as the moon enters Aries tonight.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Pisces finds you in a sensitive and nostalgic mood today, but the vibe shifts when the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries tonight, bringing fun and romance your way, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Pisces finds you gathering plenty of information today, Capricorn. The mood shifts when the moon enters Aries tonight and lights up the home and family sector of your chart—make time to spend with your loved ones.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fire sign Aries tonight, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Aquarius. The moon is Pisces asks you to reflect on what you want, and it’s time to ask for it when the moon enters bold Aries.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign for most of the day, and it clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, finding you eager to do bigger and better things at work—you want to branch out! Your focus turns to finances when the moon enters Aries tonight.

What’s in the stars for you in April? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.