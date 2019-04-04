Daily Horoscopes: April 5, 2019

The new moon in Aries lands at 4:50 AM, wiping the slate clean. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and there’s an innocence in the air—but there’s a courageousness, too. The moon clashes with Saturn at 2:02 PM, asking us to be firm with our boundaries. The moon clashes with Pluto at 7:50 PM, so watch out for power struggles. The moon connects with Jupiter at 10:15 PM, encouraging a happy-go-lucky mood this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Aries! A fresh start is here. This is a powerful time to set intentions, so take some time to think about what you want the next year to look like. Amazing opportunities are on the way!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s new moon in Aries finds your intuition getting a big boost. Catch up on rest, Taurus, and watch out for the messages that arrive in your dreams!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s new moon in Aries finds you connecting with new social circles, Gemini. On an emotional level, this is a wonderful time to journal and reconnect with yourself about your hopes and dreams for the future.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s new moon in fiery Aries brings an exciting fresh start to your career, Cancer! Aries is the fearless pioneer of the zodiac, and you are tapping into this energy today with the work you do for the world.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s new moon in fellow fire sign Aries brings a new adventure your way, Leo! Just don’t flake on your responsibilities—get what you need to get done, and then set off for a fantastic journey! Romance is in the air, too.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The new moon in Aries finds you in an intensely emotional mood today, Virgo. This is a powerful time to connect with partners on a deep and intimate level, and to wipe the slate clean concerning debts or taxes, too.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s new moon in Aries brings a fresh start to your relationships! Restructuring is taking place and you and your partners are figuring out your needs. Don’t rush things, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your to-do list gets wiped clean today with the new moon in Aries. A new gig may arrive, or a change in your schedule may take place. Your routine is being renegotiated and restructured!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Today’s new moon in fellow fire sign Aries activates the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! It’s a lovely day to spend time with your crush, have a party, or go on an adventure.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s new moon in Aries brings a new beginning to your home and family life. Aries is a sign that acts impulsively—you, dear Capricorn, are not. But experiment with letting yourself act quickly on instinct today. It’s a great time to reflect on and restate your boundaries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The new moon in Aries wipes the slate clean when it comes to communication, Aquarius! You’re still sorting out how you want to go about things, so don’t rush to make decisions—information is on the way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s new moon in Aries activates the financial sector of your chart, and while this is a wonderful time to reconfigure your budget, this is also the beginning of a new relationship with yourself when it comes to security and self-worth.

