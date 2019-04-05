Daily Horoscopes: April 6, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 9:06 AM. Taurus is considered a chill sign that doesn’t make any sudden movements—however, we can expect plenty of surprises today as the moon meets electric Uranus at 12:09 PM.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules finances. An unexpected situation pops up that challenges you to be wise about your spending, and be smart about how you ask to be compensated for your time.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, inspiring you to pamper yourself and focus on self care. Unexpected emotions pop up this afternoon as the moon meets Uranus, the planet of surprise.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters slow-moving Taurus today, asking you to catch up on rest, Gemini. Your intuition is especially strong today and you may find yourself sensitive to other people’s energies.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Taurus and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, Cancer. Expect to run into some eccentric characters as the moon meets wild Uranus this afternoon.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, Leo—expect surprises concerning these themes as the moon meets rebellious Uranus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine, Virgo—especially this afternoon, when the moon meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Taurus today and lights up a very private and sensitive sector of your chart, Libra. Catch up on your alone time and get some rest!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Scorpio! Unexpected meetings take place as the moon meets Uranus, the planet of surprise.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your day job and schedule, Sagittarius—expect the unexpected as you get your work done! Keep your plans flexible.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, finding you in a playful mood, Capricorn. Unexpected creative inspiration comes your way, and surprise romance arrives, too!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Taurus and lights up a very private sector of your chart today, Aquarius. Watch out for surprises at home! A shift in your personal life arrives.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Taurus, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Pisces, and some surprising information comes your way as the moon meets unruly Uranus this afternoon.

