Daily Horoscopes: April 7, 2019

Mercury connects with Saturn at 5:17 AM—a wonderfully focused and productive time for communication! The moon in Taurus connects with Venus at 12:04 PM, creating a gentle atmosphere this afternoon. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 5:47 PM and then with supportive Saturn at 10:59 PM.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury connects with serious Saturn today, helping you sort out important paperwork and bringing you productive meetings with your bosses and higher-ups!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of maturity, finding you having some very grown-up conversations about your plans for the future. The moon is in your sign, Taurus—pamper yourself!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You might be a chatty person, Gemini, but there are some things even you don’t like to talk about! Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn today, creating a proactive energy for discussing the things you don’t feel like dealing with.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a productive day for communication in your relationships as Mercury, the planet of the mind, mingles with Saturn, the planet of commitment. The moon in Taurus also finds you eager to connect with your friends!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with serious Saturn today, finding you having important conversations, Leo—finally, a sense of stability is within reach after so much change and movement has taken place over the last few weeks.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn today, creating a productive energy for communication, especially within your partnerships. The moon in Taurus brings new opportunities your way, Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury connects with serious Saturn today, helping you get focused and accomplish your chores, Libra. Productive conversations take place at home. The moon in Taurus reminds you to take your time.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Saturn today, finding you having serious conversations about things that are usually light and easy—but it’s good to get focused and sort out the details, especially after last month’s confusing retrograde.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re having important conversations about security, privacy, and self-worth today as communication planet Mercury connects with the planet of stability, Saturn. The moon in Taurus reminds you to enjoy the little things, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn today, Capricorn, finding you having serious conversations about issues that you’ve been working on for weeks. Things are finally being hammered out.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn today, finding you having important conversations about cash and security, Aquarius. Trust your intuition—don’t forget what happened the last time you didn’t listen to your gut!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, connects with serious Saturn today, finding you having focused, productive conversations about your future, Pisces. The moon in Taurus brings you the calm patience you need to sort things out.

