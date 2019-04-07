Daily Horoscopes: April 8, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon in steadfast earth sign Taurus connects with messenger planet Mercury at 12:04 AM, encouraging communication—what do you need to get off your chest? The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 4:28 AM and deep emotions are explored. The moon enters chatty Gemini at 5:15 PM, finding us in a social mood!

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Taurus finds you in a sensual mood today, Aries. Intuitive downloads take place, and easy energy flows in your career, too. The moon enters social butterfly Gemini later on, encouraging you to connect with friends.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign for most of the day, Taurus, finding you having some deep conversations. The moon enters Gemini later on, shifting your focus to cash and issues concerning self-esteem.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your intuition is finely tuned and will receive some big hits today, Gemini—think juicy psychic downloads! The moon enters your sign, asking you to reconnect with yourself and focus on self care—take a walk and get some air!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters air sign Gemini, illuminating a very private and psychic sector of your chart after a busy day of socializing. Make time for yourself this evening—slow down and reconnect with your inner voice.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on deep issues concerning your career path and reputation. You love to stand in the spotlight, Leo, but what are you truly standing for in the greater scheme of things?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus for most of the day, finding you having philosophical conversations—and bringing some passionate energy your way, too. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Gemini this evening.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Emotionally charged conversations take place today, Libra, but the mood shifts when the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, bringing new opportunities (and travel!), your way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Powerful conversations take place today as the moon connects with your ruling planet Pluto. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules deep intimacy—are you ready, dear scorpion?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Today is a busy day, Sagittarius, but exciting power moves are taking place at work and in your finances. The vibe shifts as the moon enters your opposite sign Gemini this evening, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Easygoing energy flows in communication, and passion is in the air, Capricorn! But the moon enters Gemini this evening, reminding you to stay busy and get your work done.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Important conversations concerning security come up today, Aquarius, but plenty of fun is on the way, too, thanks to the moon entering fellow air sign Gemini. Flirty vibes are on the horizon!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Intense conversations come up for you today, and the moon enters Gemini, illuminating a very private sector of your chart, Pisces! You’re itching to get cozy and spend time with family and at home.

