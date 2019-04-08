Daily Horoscopes: April 9, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon in intellectual air sign Gemini meets warrior planet Mars at 4:16 AM, delivering a big boost in energy—and a dash of confrontational energy, too! We’re in a busy mood and plenty of conversations are taking place—such a refreshing vibe after the sluggish pace things have been moving!

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in busy Gemini meets your ruling planet Mars today, helping you power through whatever you have to do—and urging you to get something off your chest!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re all about peace, not war, Taurus! But today, the moon meets aggressive Mars, creating a bit of a combative energy—use it in your favor by tackling an issue concerning cash or security.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! The energy is exciting, thanks to the moon’s meeting with warrior planet Mars—you’re unstoppable! Just watch your temper. Know that you might come off as more confrontational than usual today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Gemini illuminates a very psychic sector of your chart today, Cancer. You may find yourself in a restless mood. Keep your plans flexible and take some time off to focus on yourself, if you’re able.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s an impactful day to get some networking done, Leo. However, the moon will meet warrior planet Mars, so know that there’s aggressive energy in the air—debates may become heated!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on your career today, Virgo. The energy is heightened as the moon meets passionate Mars, boosting your momentum and pushing you forward in your goals.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an adventurous mood, Libra. The moon meets passionate Mars, bringing a heated debate your way—keep your cool!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Gemini finds you in an intense mood today, Scorpio. As the moon meets warrior planet Mars, you will be asked to let something go. Cutting things off isn’t always easy, but sometimes, it’s really for the best.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’ve been in a sentimental mood and focusing more on your home life than usual, Sagittarius. But the heavy vibes from the last few weeks will finally begin to shift—passionate energy flows in your relationships today!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a very busy day, especially at work, Capricorn. The moon in multitasking Gemini meets warrior planet Mars, helping you gain a big win. You’re in a competitive mood, and it’s a fantastic time to handle your to-do list.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s an exciting day for your love life, Aquarius! The moon in fellow air sign Gemini meets lusty Mars—passion is in the air. Not in the mood for love? No matter: Creativity is flowing and party invitations are coming your way!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You like your home to be a peaceful, cozy, and quiet place…but today, there’s plenty of movement! This is a powerful time to get work done in your home, or to confront a family member or roommate about issues that need to be addressed.

