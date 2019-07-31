Daily Horoscopes: August 1, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fire sign Leo connects with lucky planet Jupiter at 8:53 AM, encouraging optimism and generosity. Things flow easily! A boost in energy arrives as the moon meets Mars at 4:48 PM—just watch out for impulsive behavior or even flaring tempers. Mars is all about action, but it’s also the planet of war! Get things done, but don’t fight about it—bring any anger to your journal, or vent with a counselor or trusted friend.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, asking you to focus on self care and bringing you a boost of romance and creativity as it connects with Jupiter! You’re in a more passionate—and aggressive—mood than usual when the moon meets fiery Mars.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Big emotions come up for you as the moon in Leo connects with philosophical Jupiter. Make time for quiet meditation—your inner voice has so much to say, especially as the moon meets Mars.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a busy day for communication—thankfully, Mercury is no longer retrograde! The moon in Leo finds you in an especially social mood, and plenty of ideas and news is shared as the moon connects with Jupiter and Mars.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Leo finds you focused on your career and public life, and wonderfully supportive energy flows as it connects with Jupiter, which also bodes well for your finances. The moon meets fiery Mars, bringing you a big boost in energy.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to seek adventure—and you have plenty of energy to do so as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter and fiery Mars. Exciting opportunities are on the way!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Intense emotions are coming up for you as the moon moves through Leo, but it’s a powerful day to release the past and open up to change as the moon meets lucky Jupiter and bold Mars. You can do it! Accept your feelings—don’t suppress them.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your focus is on relationships today thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Leo, and it’s a busy day for connecting and sharing ideas as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter and fiery Mars. Your partners are especially passionate today, and it’s a great time to meet friends!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re in a busy mood today thanks to the moon in Leo, and positive vibes flow at work thanks to the moon’s connection with lucky planet Jupiter. The spotlight is shining on you! You’re marvelously productive, taking care of business as the moon meets action planet Mars. It’s also a great time to kick a bad habit.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a playful mood today thanks to the moon in Leo—a fun energy is in the atmosphere, and lovely opportunities are coming your way as the moon meets lucky planet Jupiter. The moon also meets your ruling planet Mars, bringing you energy and a renewed sense of purpose.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a cozy mood thanks to the moon in fire sign Leo, and it’s a powerful day to sit with your emotions as the moon connects with philosophical Jupiter. Connect with friends who “get it”—it’ll help you let it all go! You’re also in a productive mood at home as the moon meets action planet Mars.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The energy is chatty today as the moon in Leo brings lots of information your way and connects with lucky Jupiter, creating an easy energy in your relationships. You’re bravely saying what’s on your mind as the moon meets Mars.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a powerful day for manifestation as the moon in luxurious Leo connects with the planet of abundance, Jupiter, and fiery Mars, finding you boldly asking for a raise, or whatever it is you want!

