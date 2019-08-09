Daily Horoscopes: August 10, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fiery Sagittarius connects with the sun at 12:39 AM, creating an easygoing and confident atmosphere. The moon clashes with Neptune at 2:12 AM, and our emotions don’t feel too clear. Don’t force things right now. A boost in energy arrives as the moon connects with Mars at 3:50 PM—we’re feeling brave!

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you in a romantic mood. Things flow easily as the moon connects with your ruling planet, the sun—however, watch out for some confusing feelings as it clashes with Neptune. You’ll feel brave and powerful as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A feeling of inner harmony flows as the moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun, but watch out for confusion in your relationships as the moon clashes with hazy Neptune. The moon connects with warrior planet Mars, asking you to bravely face your fears.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the communication sector of your chart today and inspires easy conversation as it connects with the sun. However, the moon also clashes with Neptune, so making plans may get confusing. Excitement arrives in your social life as the moon connects with Mars.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Money isn’t all that matters to you, Scorpio, but it’s heavily on your mind today as the moon moves through Sagittarius. The moon’s connection with the sun brings harmony to your career—however, you’re confused about what you really want as the sun clashes with Neptune. Nonetheless, you have the energy you need as the moon connects with fiery Mars.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! You’re in a philosophical mood and it’s a lovely time to tap into your spiritual practice as the moon connects with the sun, but you’re feeling confused about your direction in life as the moon clashes with Neptune. A boost in confidence arrives as the moon connects with Mars.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Sagittarius asks you to take it slow today, and you’re having some amazing insights as it connects with the sun. The moon’s clash with Neptune may lead to some confusing conversations, but its connection with Mars will help you cut off whatever needs to be let go.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a social mood and it connects with the sun, creating a harmonious energy in your relationships! The moon clashes with Neptune, and you’re not sure what you want for the future, but exciting connections with partners arrive as the moon mingles with with Mars.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you reflecting on your future, and you’re feeling especially productive as the moon connects with the sun. However, you’re having some sensitive emotions as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Neptune. Be patient with yourself, and if you need more time to think something over, ask for it! The moon’s connection with Mars has your back.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, inspiring you to start a new journey! A fantastic energy for love and creativity flow as the moon connects with the sun, but it also clashes with Neptune, finding you in a sleepy mood. Don’t worry—excitement will arrive as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars! Don’t overbook yourself today. Take your time to enjoy life!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in fiery Sagittarius connects with the sun, finding you going deep in your emotions. Confusion in your social life arrives as the moon clashes with Neptune, but you’re sure about what you need from your friends, especially the close ones, as the moon connects with Mars.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your opposite sign Sagittarius today, bringing your focus to relationships, and it’s a wonderful time for communication as the moon connects with the sun and Mars, creating a confident energy. Just watch out for confusion in your career as the moon clashes with Neptune.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a productive mood today, and it’s a wonderful time to sort out issues with finances as the moon connects with the sun and Mars. Just watch out for confusion while making plans as the moon clashes with Neptune. You’re in a day-dreamy mood despite the busy vibe!

What’s in the stars for you in August? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.