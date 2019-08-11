Daily Horoscopes: August 12, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn at 5:53 AM, asking us to be our most mature and responsible selves. Emotions aren’t flowing so easily, but that changes when the moon connects with dreamy, intuitive Neptune at 11:59 AM. The moon meets power planet Pluto at 6:11 PM, stirring up intense emotions. Reflect on your control issues. This is an amazing time for transformation if you can let go of whatever you’re clinging to!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re solidly focused on your work and to-do list thanks to the moon in Capricorn’s connections with taskmaster Saturn and power planet Pluto. However, plenty of creative energy flows as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Capricorn usually finds you in a playful mood, but you’re in a serious one today as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn and the lord of the underworld, Pluto. You’re looking for depth and meaning, but some whimsy flows in your partnerships as the moon connects with Neptune.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and Pluto, asking you to take a minute to reflect on and state your boundaries. You’re a people pleaser, but you need to focus on your personal needs today, especially at home. Creativity flows as the moon connects with Neptune.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a heavy day for communication, but important things are discussed as the moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and Pluto, two planets that don’t care for nonsense. Neptune, however, loves some whimsy, and it connects with the moon today, adding a dash of romance!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Capricorn meets taskmaster Saturn and power planet Pluto, asking you to get clear on your budget. Deep emotions concerning security come to the surface today as the moon connects with Neptune. Our past can affect us in ways we don’t realize. Make time for your inner child.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign, Capricorn. You’re in a serious mood as the moon meets your ruling planet Saturn—you have standards and they must be met! Creativity flows as the moon meets Neptune, and you’re stepping into your power as the moon meets Pluto. Don’t be afraid of your strong emotions.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Capricorn asks you to take it slow today, Aquarius. Creativity flows as it connects with dreamy Neptune, but don’t overbook yourself, and catch up on rest as the moon connects with two heavy planetary energies, Saturn and Pluto.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s an interesting day in your social life as the moon in Capricorn connects with Saturn and Pluto, finding you interacting with powerful people! Your intuition is especially sharp as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re reflecting on power, your place in the world, and authority as the moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and Pluto. Be gentle with yourself and trust your intuition as the moon connects with psychic Neptune.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, and it connects with Saturn and Pluto, finding you reflecting deeply on your beliefs. A new perspective is shown today, but are you open to it? The moon connects with Neptune, encouraging you to see things from another point of view.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Intense emotions come to the surface today, challenging you to be mature and sit with them instead of bottling them up, thanks to the moon’s connection with taskmaster Saturn and the lord of the underworld, Pluto. A creative energy at work flows as the moon connects with Neptune.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Intensity flows in your relationships, and conversations about commitment and power come up as the moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and Pluto. An empathetic energy flows as the moon connects with Neptune.

