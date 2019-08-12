Daily Horoscopes: August 13, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters freedom-loving air sign Aquarius at 11:35 AM and opposes communication planet Mercury at 4:33 PM, making this an important day to say what’s on your mind. It’s time to bring the heart and brain into alignment.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules relationships, and opposes chatty Mercury, encouraging you to talk about something you previously couldn’t fully express.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aquarius and inspires you to get organized, but make time to slow down and get some rest. Go into quiet meditation. The moon opposes Mercury, and your inner voice has plenty to tell you.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, bringing romance and a boost of creativity your way! Your social life is very active—try not to gossip but do enjoy the chatty atmosphere as the moon opposes Mercury.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Aquarius, finding you focused on your home and family life, but plenty of talk concerning your career takes place as the moon opposes chatty Mercury. Your reputation is on your mind.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and opposes the planet of the mind, Mercury, making it an important day to consider different perspectives and sharing news.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aquarius, finding you focused on money, and as the moon opposes Mercury, you’re trying to make sense of what is owed to whom. Concepts like security and control are on your mind today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, so make time for self care. Today, as the moon opposes Mercury, cosmic wellness means getting what you have to say off your chest and connecting with your partners on an intellectual level.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aquarius, asking you to slow down and catch up on rest—however, some busy activity arrives as the moon opposes Mercury, finding you wrapping up a discussion or project.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters cool air sign Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future—but don’t get sucked into drama in your social life as the moon opposes Mercury. Avoid gossip, and let go of ideas or situations that no longer serve you.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the sector of you chart that rules your career and reputation—however, it opposes Mercury, bringing your focus to your home and family life. It’s time to bring these two different parts of your world into a better balance.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring you to embark on a new journey. It’s an exciting and busy day for communication as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury—juicy info comes your way, but do your best to avoid gossiping!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters detached air sign Aquarius and opposes communication planet Mercury, helping you take a step back from your emotions and discuss what’s on your mind. It’s a powerful day to let go of the past through venting your emotions. Issues concerning money also come up for your consideration.

