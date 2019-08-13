Daily Horoscopes: August 14, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in air sign Aquarius clashes with electric Uranus at 12:47 AM, bringing surprises, and a new journey concerning love, money, beauty and our values begins as the sun meets Venus in glamorous Leo at 2:07 AM. The moon connects with Jupiter at 4:37 PM, finding us feeling adventurous and inspired!

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus and connects with Jupiter, bringing surprises to your relationships, but plenty of fun is to be had! The sun and Venus meet in your sign, and you’re feeling especially sexy—a fresh start is here. Figure out what’s important to you, Leo; this is a wonderful time to set intentions.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus and connects with Jupiter, bringing unexpected and intense emotions—it’s an amazing opportunity to heal if you’re able to take a moment to simply sit with your feelings. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, marking a fresh start. You’re valuing your privacy and down time, so make space for yourself to have that.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, finding you in a romantic mood, but drama arrives as the moon clashes with Uranus! At least the moon connects with Jupiter, creating a generous, inspiring energy for communication. The sun and your ruling planet Venus meet in Leo, marking a fresh start in your social life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus and connects with Jupiter, bringing surprises in your relationships and finding you in a generous mood—you’re trusting the universe. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, marking a fresh start in your career! It’s a great time to stand in the spotlight.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, bringing you surprising news! The moon also connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, finding you in an adventurous and philosophical mood. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, marking the beginning of a lovely new journey. Keep an open mind!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus and connects with Jupiter—you’re surprised by what’s coming your way, but if you follow your intuition (and give yourself a break!) all will be well. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, marking a new beginning in intimacy, trust, and even finances, especially the tricky stuff like debts, taxes, and inheritances.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, and it clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, finding you facing surprises in your personal life. The moon also connects with Jupiter, creating a generous energy in your social circle. The sun and sweet Venus meet in your opposite sign Leo, bringing a fresh start to your relationships!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius asks you to slow today today, but it clashes with Uranus, which means some surprising news is coming your way. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, boosting your intuition. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, inspiring you kick a bad habit! A fresh start in wellness and beauty is here.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your social life, but it squares off with Uranus, bringing big surprises! Watch your spending. The moon connects with Jupiter, bringing you inspiring messages from fascinating people. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, bring a fresh start in creativity and your love life!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus, inspiring you to make a great change. An inner transformation takes place as the moon connects with the planet of growth, Jupiter. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, bringing blessings at home and a fresh start in your personal life.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius clashes with Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way. Don’t overbook yourself—your energy is a little strained today, even though good vibes are flowing, especially in your relationships as the moon connects with Jupiter. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, bringing lovely news your way and starting a new cycle in communication.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you sitting with powerful emotions, and you’re surprised by what’s coming up for you as it clashes with wildcard Uranus. The moon also connects with Jupiter, asking you to be generous with yourself as you examine your sensitive spots. The sun and Venus meet in Leo, bringing a fresh start around money!

What’s in the stars for you in August? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.