Daily Horoscopes: August 15, 2019

The full moon in Aquarius lands at 8:29 AM! It’s a powerful time for emotional release, and the moon in cool Aquarius helps us look at things from a more logical perspective during this fiery Leo season. The moon opposes Venus at 9:16 AM and Mars at 9:02 PM, asking us to let go of what no longer serves us. A new perspective is here. The moon enters dreamy, sensitive water sign Pisces at 11:49 PM.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A major emotional climax is reached thanks to the full moon in Aquarius. You’re finally achieving some detachment, which helps you get a better view of what’s taking place in your life. Working out what you and your partners want is a major theme today as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. The moon enters Pisces, asking you to make time for difficult emotions and to bravely face your fears. Transformation is taking place.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A project you’ve been working on is finally released and you’re freeing yourself from tasks you no longer can or want to participate in, thanks to the full moon in Aquarius. As the moon opposes Venus and Mars, you’re appreciating privacy and rest. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector or your chart and encouraging connection.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Drama kicks up in your social life thanks to today’s full moon in Aquarius, but it’s showing you what’s really important to you and what makes you happy, especially as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. The moon enters Pisces, inspiring creativity in your everyday routine.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re one of the most intense signs of the zodiac, Scorpio, but today’s full moon in intellectual air sign Aquarius helps you see things from a more detached perspective. As the moon opposes Venus and Mars, you’re being called to figure out what’s really important to you in your career. The moon enters Pisces, bringing romance and creativity your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Important information comes to light thanks to the full moon in Aquarius, and big conversations about your values and desires take place as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to focus on your home, family, and private life.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

An important climax in your financial situation takes place as the full moon in Aquarius arrives. As the moon opposes Venus and Mars, you’re sorting out debts, taxes, and inheritances. Complicated feelings are coming up, but you’re finding ways to ground and center yourself. The moon enters Pisces, bringing information your way.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

There is a full moon in your sign today, Aquarius, finding you reconnecting with yourself and your emotions. Important decisions are made regarding relationships as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. A new cycle is about to begin, but first you’re releasing what no longer serves you. The moon enters Pisces, also bringing your finances into focus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s full moon in Aquarius is a majorly psychic one for you, dear Pisces, and you may find that you need extra rest or more space than usual. A lot of emotional processing is taking place, and you’re having serious realizations about changes you need to make in your life as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. The moon enters your sign today, asking you to focus on self care.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s powerful full moon in Aquarius is big for your social life, and on a deeper level, you’re realizing what’s really important to you and identifying your hopes and wishes for the future. You’re craving creative outlets and you want to have more fun, especially as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. But first: sleep! The moon enters Pisces, asking you to catch up on rest.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s full moon in Aquarius brings an important climax to your career, and you’re getting clearer of what you want—especially what you have to release, as the moon opposes Mars and your ruling planet Venus. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging friendship.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s full moon in Aquarius brings a shift in perception. Important information comes your way, and a conversation about your wants and needs arrives as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. The moon enters Pisces, shifting your focus to your career and reputation.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s full moon in Aquarius brings a powerful climax in a situation that’s been weighing you down. Tricky financial topics like debts, taxes, and inheritances are on your mind, and it’s time to clear up these issues as the moon opposes Venus and Mars. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring you to take a journey.

