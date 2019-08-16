Daily Horoscopes: August 17, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter at 5:17 AM, bringing up huge emotions, but the moon’s connection with Saturn at 5:36 AM will help us get grounded. The moon meets Neptune at 12:09 PM, asking us to trust our intuition. The moon connects with Pluto at 6:34 PM, helping us connect with our feelings that are usually harder to hold.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, finding you eager to explore, create, and expand! The moon’s connection with Saturn helps you stay grounded as big emotions swell when the moon meets Neptune. The moon also connects with power planet Pluto—passion is in the air!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus is on your relationships today as the moon moves through water sign Pisces, and growth takes place in your personal life as the moon clashes with Jupiter. The moon connects with Saturn, inspiring you and your partners to talk about your needs and boundaries, and an empathetic energy flows as the moon meets Neptune. The moon connects with Pluto, inspiring depth and passion in your connections.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Pisces finds your creativity flowing, and information comes your way as it clashes with Jupiter. A grounding energy and support at home arrives as the moon connects with Saturn, and you’re taking a go-with-the-flow approach to your chores as the moon meets Neptune. The moon also connects with power planet Pluto, inspiring transformation!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a romantic mood! Big feelings swell to the surface as the moon clashes with Jupiter, and creative juices flow as the moon meets Neptune. Conversations about passion, power, and planning come up as the moon connects with Saturn and Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Pisces finds you in a nostalgic mood, but you’re ready to break free from the past as it clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter. It’s a lovely time to bring magic into your home as the moon meets Neptune. The moon also connects with Saturn and Pluto, asking you to get real about your budget!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Pisces boosts your intuition today as it clashes with Jupiter and meets Neptune—messages arrive in your dreams! You’re also feeling grounded and confident as the moon connects with Saturn and Pluto. You’re having an easy time tapping into your power today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Financial matters are on your mind as the moon in Pisces clashes with the planet of abundance, Jupiter—something big is around the corner, and you need to get your budget in order! You’re usually pretty logical about these things, but a touch of hazy, dreamy energy flows as the moon meets Neptune. The moon connects with Saturn and Pluto, asking you to get real about whatever you have been repressing!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, and it connects with both of your ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, making for a special day of growth and creativity. Support—and maybe even some tough love—arrives as the moon connects with the planet of structure, Saturn, and power planet Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a sleepy mood today thanks to the moon in Pisces! It’s a lovely day for dreamwork and setting your imagination free as the moon clashes with Jupiter and meets Neptune. You’re also meditating on the bigger picture and imagining how you’ll push things forward in your career as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn and power planet Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a friendly mood today as the moon moves through Pisces. The moon clashes with Jupiter, inspiring deep connections, and links with Saturn, bringing you support on your journeys. The moon meets Neptune, encouraging you to make a wish, and connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, bringing you intriguing information.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Exciting growth takes place in your partnerships and public life as the moon in creative water sign Pisces clashes with Jupiter, and a sense of support (especially in the financial realm) is in the air as the moon connects with Saturn. You’re seeking inspiration as the moon meets dreamy Neptune, and a sense of power arrives as the moon connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. You will get what you need.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a wonderful day for adventure thanks to the moon in fellow water sign Pisces—a feeling of expansiveness and inspiration is in the air as the moon clashes with Jupiter and meets Neptune. You’re feeling grounded in your partnerships, and a sense of power and transformation is also taking place. You’re intrigued by what the future can bring as the moon mingles with Saturn and Pluto.

What’s in the stars for you in August? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.