Daily horoscopes: August 18, 2019

Action planet Mars enters practical earth sign Virgo at 1:19 AM, inspiring us to write up some to-do lists and get organized. We’re pickier than usual and have no fear of telling someone they have something in their teeth—people simply have to know! The moon enters go-getter fire sign Aries at 12:33 PM, encouraging spontaneity!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A dynamic energy for building your wealth and creating abundance in your life arrives as action planet Mars enters Virgo. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, encouraging you to look at the big picture and break out of your usual routine.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Action planet Mars enters your sign today, Virgo, bringing a big boost in energy! You might come off as more confrontational now, too, but you’re undergoing a brilliant transformation, especially as the moon enters fire sign Aries.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your dreams become more active as Mars enters Virgo—schedule extra time for rest! The moon enters your opposite sign Aries today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Secrets are shared.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s an exciting time for your social life, Scorpio! Expect to be very busy connecting with people and exploring new hobbies as Mars enters Virgo. This is also a powerful time for any activism you’re taking part in. The moon enters Aries, inspiring you to get organized.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A powerful energetic shift in your career arrives today as action planet Mars enters Virgo. The mood is productive! You’re being recognized for your hard work. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing romance your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Warrior planet Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to embark on a new journey. You’re feeling brave! A boost in energy arrives, helping you spread the word about whatever it is you’re excited about. But your focus is also on your family today as the moon enters Aries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s time to cut off whatever’s been lingering too long, Aquarius—you know what you need to do! Mars enters Virgo, helps you sever ties. The moon enters Aries, helping you finally get something off your chest.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A passionate energy arrives in your relationships as warrior planet Mars enters your opposite sign Virgo! The moon also enters Aries today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finance—get your budget in order.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars enters grounded earth sign Virgo, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list and get organized! The moon enters your sign today, too, encouraging you to check in with yourself and your emotions.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Action planet Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo, finding you creatively activated. A passionate energy is in the atmosphere! The moon enters Aries, asking you to trust your intuition.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Warrior planet Mars enters grounded earth sign Virgo, inspiring you to tackle chores at home. You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters fire sign Aries, and you’re also daydreaming about the future.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an exciting time for communication as action planet Mars enters Virgo! Expect to be busier in your neighborhood, too. The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to be bold and step into the spotlight.

