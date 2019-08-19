Daily Horoscopes: August 20, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fire sign Aries clashes with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, at 6:53 AM, putting people in a prickly mood. Things ease up as the moon connects with the sun at 8:01 PM, creating an easygoing energy. We go from being control freaks to feeling pretty chill!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

An important change in plans takes place as the moon in fellow fire sign Aries clashes with Pluto—just watch out for control freaks! The moon makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet, the Sun, inspiring you to be brave as you continue your journey, and bringing luck your way!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s moon in Aries finds you in an intense mood, especially when it comes to your love life and artistic endeavors as the moon clashes with Pluto. You’re craving depth and passion, but watch out for manipulators. Your intuition is especially sharp as the moon connects with the sun.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your focus is on your relationships today thanks to the moon in Aries. Powerful emotions come to the surface and you’re letting go of the past as the moon clashes with Pluto—just watch out for any control issues that pop up. The moon connects with the sun, inspiring you to network.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A conversation leads to important change as the moon in Aries clashes with Pluto—but watch out for power struggles. Fortunately, an easy energy flows at work as the sun makes a harmonious connection with the moon!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a creative and romantic energy—however, some intense emotions concerning money or values come up for you to work through. The moon will also make a harmonious connection with the sun, inspiring generosity and luck.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

A powerful internal transformation takes place as you leave your past behind and embrace change in your home as the moon in Aries clashes with Pluto. The moon also makes a harmonious connection with the sun, inspiring you to face your fears.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a powerful day for communication, and secrets are shared as the moon in Aries squares off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. The moon and sun make a harmonious connection, facilitating a gentle and easygoing atmosphere in your relationships.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

An important corner is turned in your finances, but it’s crucial you don’t get into any power struggles today as the moon in Aries clashes with Pluto. The moon also connects with the sun, inspiring a productive atmosphere.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, inspiring you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care. It’s a powerful day in your career as the moon clashes with Pluto, but watch out for and avoid any power struggles with authority figures. A generous atmosphere flows as the moon connects with the sun—romance is in the air!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s a psychically intense day for you, Taurus! Make time for rest, but if you’re having a hard time settling down as the moon in Aries clashes with power planet Pluto, make time for meditation and make space for your inner voice to speak. The moon connects with the sun, creating a spiritually connected atmosphere.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aries finds you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future and you’re diving deep into your activist work as the moon clashes with Pluto. The moon also connects with the sun, encouraging an easy flow of communication.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A power struggle in your relationships may arrive, but it’s also a potent day for transformation as the moon in fire sign Aries clashes with Pluto, the lord of the underworld. The moon connects with the sun, creating an energy of material abundance.

