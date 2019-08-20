Daily Horoscopes: August 21, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Aries connects with Venus at 12:06 AM, creating a fun and flirtatious energy. The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 12:37 AM, and Venus enters Virgo at 5:07 AM, bringing a shift in energy. We’re placing special value on the care and detailed effort people put into things as Mercury connects with Jupiter at 6:05 AM, bringing plenty of news your way. The energy is chatty, so watch out for exaggerations. The moon meets Uranus at 1:33 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in an adventurous mood, Leo, and you’re thinking about your career and reputation as the moon enters Taurus. Venus enters Virgo, bringing blessings to your finances. Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing lots of information your way. It’s a fun time to socialize! Surprises come as the moon meets Uranus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Trust your intuition, Virgo! Shifts in the atmosphere take place as the moon enters Taurus and Venus enters your sign, finding you in an adventurous mood and feeling especially cute! Your ruling planetary ruler Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing you a big idea, and you’re eager to take a risk as the moon meets Uranus.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Aries mingles with Venus, creating a lovely and harmonious energy, but you’re in an intense mood today as the moon enters Taurus. You’re craving tranquility as your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo, but Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing a flurry of social activity. The moon meets Uranus, bringing a surprise that opens a door to transformation.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Harmony flows as the moon in Aries connects with Venus, and your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters Taurus. Venus enters Virgo, and you’re valuing the intellectual connection you share with others. Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing big ideas and exciting growth in your career. The moon meets Uranus, shaking things up in your partnerships! Stay open-minded.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aries connects with Venus, creating a sexy atmosphere! But you’re hard at work as the moon enters Taurus. Venus enters Virgo, bringing blessings to your career. Mercury connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing big news your way before a change in plans arrives as the moon meets Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aries connects with Venus, creating an easy and productive energy. The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in a flirtatious mood, and a fantastic energy for connecting with others and exploring opportunities arrives as Venus enters Virgo. Mercury connects with Jupiter, opening lines of communication and asking you to trust your intuition. The moon meets Uranus, bringing a flash of creative genius.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries connects with Venus, creating a flirtatious energy, and the moon enters Taurus, inspiring you to connect with your home and family. Venus enters Virgo, bringing financial gifts your way, and Mercury connects with Jupiter, creating a harmonious energy in your social life. The moon meets Uranus, bringing surprises at home!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A productive energy flows as the moon in Aries connects with Venus, and information comes your way as the moon enters Taurus! Blessings arrive in your relationships as Venus enters Virgo, and Mercury connects with Jupiter, moving things along in your career. The moon meets Uranus, bringing surprising news.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a flirtatious mood today, and you’re also reflecting on your budget and needs concerning security as the moon enters Virgo. Venus also enters Virgo, inspiring you to bring beauty into your everyday routine! Expect to see some cuties as you run errands. Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing inspiring conversations, and the moon meets Uranus, encouraging you to take a risk.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, so make time for self care: Express your emotions and indulge in romance, especially as Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo! Mercury connects with Jupiter, encouraging you to talk about your feelings, and the moon meets Uranus, inspiring you to make some surprising changes.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Easy energy flows in your social life—but as the moon enters Taurus, you want to slow down and get some rest. You’re inspired to beautify your home as Venus enters Virgo, and your ruling planet Mercury connects with Jupiter, creating a harmonious energy for communication in your partnerships. Flashes of psychic insight arrive as the moon meets Uranus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Good vibes flow in your career, and you’re in the mood to network as the moon enters Taurus. It’s a lovely time for communication as Venus enters Virgo, plus, Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing good news about money. You’re connecting with unexpected people as the moon meets Uranus.

