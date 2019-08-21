Daily Horoscopes: August 22, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, at 4:57 AM, setting a productive tone—but watch out for for a busy energy and lots of talk as the moon clashes with Mercury at 9:22 AM. The moon connects with Neptune at 11:23 AM, bringing some confusion. Trust your intuition and don’t let your imagination run away from you. The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 5:32 PM, helping us tap into our deepest emotions.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your career, and you’re busy getting things done as it connects with Saturn and clashes with Mercury. The moon connects with Neptune and Pluto, inspiring depth and sensitivity in your interactions.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus connects with Saturn, inspiring a supportive energy in your creative pursuits and love life. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, boosting your intuition. The moon connects with Neptune and Pluto, creating an intense and spiritually connected vibe in your relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re moving through some endings today as the moon occupies Taurus, and you’re reconnecting with your sense of home and security as the moon connects with Saturn. The moon clashes with Mercury, and you’re taking action toward a wish you hold. The moon mingles with Neptune and Pluto, boosting sensitivity and creativity.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re focused on your relationships today as the moon occupies your opposite sign Taurus! A sensual energy flows, and you’re having serious conversations as the moon connects with Saturn and clashes with Mercury. The moon mingles with Neptune, creating a romantic atmosphere, and connects with your ruling planet Pluto, finding you sharing secrets.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Taurus connects with Saturn, inspiring you to get organized, and clashes with Mercury, bringing a change in your schedule. The moon connects with Neptune, inspiring a sentimental mood—but you’re hard at work, making money as the moon connects with Pluto.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, and it connects with your ruling planet Saturn, finding you making some solid plans. The moon clashes with Mercury, encouraging you to set a boundary while also asking you to open up to change. It’s a fine balance. You’ll find your stride as the moon connects with Neptune, and you’re unflappable as the moon mingles with Pluto.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Taurus connects with Saturn, encouraging you to reflect on your boundaries, and clashes with Mercury, pushing you to make a change in your relationships. The moon connects with Neptune and Pluto, boosting your intuition and abilities for manifestation!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Solid discussions take place as the moon connects with Saturn and a change in plans arrives as the moon clashes with Mercury. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, boosting your intuition, and powerful connections are made as the moon connects with Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re thinking about money and your career today as the moon in material-minded Taurus mingles with taskmaster Saturn. The moon clashes with Mercury, pushing you to ask for what you want. The moon connects with Neptune and Pluto, boosting creativity and inviting you to step into your place of power.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Go at your own pace. The moon mingles with Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto, creating a supportive and creative atmosphere, and it clashes with Mercury, finding you making changes at home.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Taurus wants you to slow down today, Gemini! The moon connects with Saturn, asking you to sit with difficult emotions, and it clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, boosting your intuition. Just be careful about what you say. The moon mingles with Neptune, boosting creativity, and connects with Pluto, urging you to smooth out issues concerning finances.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in a friendly mood today, Cancer, but you’re also having serious conversations as the moon in Taurus connects with taskmaster Saturn and detail-oriented Mercury. The moon also connects with imaginative Neptune, inspiring you to explore new opportunities. Intense feelings in your relationships arise as the moon mingles with Pluto.

