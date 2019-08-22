Daily Horoscopes: August 23, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Virgo season begins at 6:02 AM! It’s been a busy summer, so take some time to unwind in nature, reconnect with yourself, and get ready for autumn. The moon enters social butterfly Gemini at 10:34 AM, so pack a picnic with your friends. The moon squares off with the sun at 10:56 AM, asking us to shift direction. The moon clashes with Venus at 4:17 PM and Mars at 5:19 PM, and we want what we want! Don’t be a brat, but make your needs known.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Happy solar return, Virgo! The moon enters Gemini and you’re thinking about your career and reputation. The moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars, inspiring you to change course as you reach for your goals.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Virgo season is here, finding you in a more private mood than usual, eager to take a break and retreat from the busy world—but you’re also inspired to travel as the moon enters Gemini. As the moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars, you’re reconsidering how you want to move forward—a change is needed.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Virgo season begins today, marking a social time of year for you, Scorpio! Intense conversations come up as the moon enters Gemini and clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars. It’s not a day for small talk.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun enters Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career. However, the moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to your partnerships, and you’re finding that you want to change how you relate to others as the moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in an adventurous mood. The moon enters Gemini, and the plans you’ve had in place will need to be adjusted as the moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Virgo season begins today, asking you to open up to transformation, dear Aquarius. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, bringing you a creative boost and creating a flirtatious energy—but the moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars, finding your needs shifting! It’s a powerful day for intimacy.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun enters your opposite sign Virgo today, bringing your focus to relationships, Pisces. However, the moon also enters Gemini, finding you reflecting on your home and family life, and issues concerning boundaries, safety, and trust come up in your partnerships as the moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a busy mood, getting organized, removing clutter, and kicking bad habits as the sun enters Virgo! You’re feeling chatty, too, and making plenty of plans as the moon enters Gemini and clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, and you’re in the mood for romance! A flirtatious and creatively inspired energy flows as the sun enters Gemini and clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars—you know what you want, and are ready to do what it takes to get it!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Virgo season begins today, bringing your focus to your home and family, and you’re ready to redecorate your space as the moon enters your sign and clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars. This isn’t just about aesthetics—you’re eager to clear out bad vibes and make your space feel more yours.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in a chatty mood as the sun enters Virgo today, and your intuitive abilities are boosted as the moon enters Gemini. You have a lot to say as the moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars, and venting about it all helps you process your emotions.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Virgo season begins today, finding the sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances. As the moon enters Gemini, you realize that a change in your goals also means a change in your relationship with money as the moon clashes with the sun, Venus, and Mars.

