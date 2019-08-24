Daily Horoscopes: August 25, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in chatty Gemini connects with communication planet Mercury at 2:58 AM, making for a busy, talkative, and social energy. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer 5:05 PM, encouraging us to focus on self care. The moon connects with the sun at 9:33 PM, helping our heads and hearts align and encouraging us to keep moving toward our goals.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Mercury, inspiring movement and flexibility. The moon enters Cancer, finding you in an amicable mood, especially as it connects with the sun. It’s a great time to network!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini connects with Mercury, creating a social and chatty mood. You’re also focused on your career as the moon enters Cancer, and your inner voice has plenty to say about your public life as the moon mingles with the sun, so make time for quiet meditation!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury, inspiring deep conversations about power. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring you to explore the world, and it creates a harmonious energy in your social life as it connects with the sun.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury, opening communication between you and your partners. The moon enters Cancer, finding you in an intense mood, and insightful information arrives as it connects with the sun.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Gemini mingles with Mercury, helping smooth over some awkward or frustrating issues. The moon enters Cancer and connects with the sun, creating a helpful energy in your relationships.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini connects with Mercury, creating an easy vibe for communication in your partnerships. The moon enters Cancer and connects with the sun, inspiring you to get organized and helping you address an awkward situation.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury, inspiring a thoughtful atmosphere, and you’re in a flirtatious mood as the moon enters Cancer! Romance flows as the moon connects with the sun, and it’s a great time to connect with others about your creative pursuits!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury, creating a busy and talkative atmosphere before things quiet down as the moon enter Cancer, bringing your attention to home and family. Helpful energy flows as the moon mingles with the sun! It’s a great time to spruce up your home.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury, encouraging you to think about security and finances. The moon enters Cancer and connects with the sun, encouraging a helpful and communicative atmosphere.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in your sign, Gemini, connects with your ruling planet Mercury, bringing helpful information. The moon enters Cancer, shifting your focus to money, and helpful energy in your home and concerning themes of security flows as the moon connects with the sun.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury, bringing a boost in your intuition, and the moon enters your sign, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on self care. You’re feeling sharp, and helpful vibes flow as the moon connects with the sun.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in a chatty mood today as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury! You’re in a quiet mood, craving rest as the moon enters Cancer. The moon connects with your ruling planet, the Sun, inspiring a confident and secure energy.

