Daily Horoscopes: August 26, 2019

The moon in nurturing Cancer connects with action planet Mars at 1:59 AM, with sweet Venus at 3:44 AM, and with wild Uranus at 4:27 AM, inspiring courage, creativity, and ingenuity. Venus connects with Uranus at 11:37 AM, and we’re ready for a change. We’re craving freedom and want to experiment, but the moon opposes Saturn at 5:45 PM, which will remind us what our limits are, in case we’re veering too close to wreckless abandon. The moon connects with Neptune at 11:29 PM, inspiring empathy, romance, and spiritual connection.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Charming Venus is in your sign and you’re feeling especially flirtatious! Venus also connects with wildcard Uranus today, inspiring you to take a risk—an unexpected trip may be planned! Brilliant insights arrive today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus, inspiring a spontaneous emotional breakthrough. You’re shedding the past and excited about the future. Changes are easily made at this time.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

An exciting shift in your relationships arrives as Venus makes an easy connection with unruly, electric Uranus! This is an amazing time to take a risk and try something new. Expect surprises today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Change is in the air as Venus connects with unruly Uranus. Surprises pop up at work, but genius ideas are also shared, which might make your life much easier. You’re taking risks today, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

An electric, sexy, transformative energy flows as sweet Venus makes a harmonious connection with rebel planet Uranus—anything can happen! A risk is taken in your love life. A new journey begins!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Love and money planet Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus today, dear Aquarius. Make time to sit with the heavy emotions you’ve been carrying—a breakthrough in these themes may arrive!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Darling Venus makes an easy connection with electric Uranus today, inspiring spontaneity and bringing plenty of fun and excitement to your social life! It’s a wonderful time to meet new people and share ideas. You’re breaking out of a rut!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

An unexpected gift comes your way as lovely Venus makes a harmonious connection with the planet of surprises, Uranus. You’re feeling encouraged to be your spontaneous self, Aries! Risks are taken, and you’re excited about the changes taking place around you.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus mingles with wildcard Uranus today, bringing an unexpected dose of fun, romance, and creative inspiration your way! Treat yourself to a totally new experience. Challenge the part of you that gets stuck in ruts—you will be pleasantly surprised.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You love to be kept guessing, Gemini, and today’s easy connection between sweet Venus and wildcard Uranus brings fun your way, freeing you from an emotionally heavy situation. Your intuition gets a big boost at this time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You crave security, but you’re always open to change, Cancer. Like your ruler the moon’s shifting form—new to full each month—you like transformation in your life on a regular basis, and it arrives in a fun way in your social life as Venus mingles with Uranus today!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You don’t like to be pinned down, Leo, but you’re extremely loyal—sometimes the only person holding you back is you. As Venus connects with Uranus today, free yourself up to explore. An exciting change concerning money or your career could arrive today.

