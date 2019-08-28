Daily Horoscopes: August 29, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Communication planet Mercury enters practical earth sign Virgo at 3:48 AM, helping us get organized—we’re looking at details and considering the fine print! The moon also enters Virgo at 7:57 PM and meets Mercury at 10:22 PM, inspiring us to talk about our feelings. The sun connects with Uranus at 11:13 PM, encouraging us to take a risk! We’re craving freedom. The mood is busy and no one wants to be tied down.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury enters your sign today, Virgo, and you’re really feeling like yourself—flawless! Your mental acuity gets a big boost. The moon also enters your sign, encouraging you to sit with your feelings and make time for self care by connecting with nature. The sun also connects with Uranus today, inspiring you to take a risk. An unexpected journey begins.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your intuitive abilities get a big boost and you’re in a more reclusive mood than usual as Mercury and the moon enter earth sign Virgo. Emotional breakthroughs take place as the sun connects with Uranus, and you feel confident about breaking free from the past.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re in the mood to network and discuss plans for the future as communication planet Mercury and the moon enter Virgo. Exciting connections are formed with unexpected people as the sun connects with wildcard Uranus! A rebellious mood is in the air.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your focus turns to your career as messenger planet Mercury and the moon enter hard-working earth sign Virgo! Exciting shifts take place at work as the sun connects with genius Uranus. A change in your routine brings you more freedom.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication planet Mercury and the moon enter fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring you to begin a new journey! Opportunities to learn and travel come your way. The sun connects with Uranus, bringing you a burst of creative inspiration—anything is possible!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Help comes your way when it comes to discussing difficult topics as the planet of the mind, Mercury, and the moon enter Virgo. The sun connects with inventive Uranus, bringing an emotional breakthrough and helping you break free from the past.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Exciting conversations take place as chatty Mercury and the moon enter your opposite sign Virgo, and the sun connects with the planet of genius, Uranus. Surprises and breakthroughs take place in your partnerships!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re busy getting organized as the planet of the mind, Mercury, and the moon enter dutiful earth sign Virgo. You’re doing things differently and seeking freedom as the sun connects with wildcard Uranus. The same old just doesn’t work for you anymore!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a flirtatious and social mood as chatty Mercury and the moon enter Virgo! The sun connects with electric Uranus, and unexpected sparks fly. A burst of creative genius is here. You’re craving freedom, and there’s excitement in your love life.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your planetary ruler Mercury and the moon enter Virgo and activate the home and family sector of your chart, and you’re ready to shake things up in your private life as the sun makes a harmonious connection with rebel planet Uranus. Emotional breakthroughs are made today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Messenger planet Mercury and the moon enter detail-oriented Virgo, boosting your mental acuity and bringing news your way. The sun connects with wildcard Uranus, finding you making surprising connections and receiving unexpected news.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re focused on the fine details of your budget as Mercury and the moon enter earth sign Virgo today. A shift in your career takes place as the sun connects with Uranus. You’re tired of doing things the same way—a change is here!

