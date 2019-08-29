Daily Horoscopes: August 30, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus at 6:09 AM, bringing surprises just before the new moon lands at 6:37 AM! A new moon in Virgo is crisp and clean like freshly washed laundry—what will you do with this clean slate? The moon meets Mars at 8:15 AM and Venus at 2:43 PM before connecting with Saturn at 6:14 PM, inspiring a helpful atmosphere. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 7:39 PM, stirring up big emotions before opposing Neptune at 11:36 PM, asking us to sit with some confusing feelings.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Virgo! An exciting fresh start is here, and you’re eager to travel or otherwise expand your world. Some confusion in your relationships arrives today, though, so stay focused on your needs and emotions.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s new moon in Virgo brings emotional breakthroughs! It’s a wonderful time for dream work and psychic development. Take time off from work if you can, and watch out for confusion in your schedule. Catch up on rest, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s new moon in Virgo finds you entering a new social circle. Confusion and drama may come up today, but you have to stay focused on your goals. Use the new moon’s energy to meditate on your hopes and wishes for the future.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A new cycle is beginning in your career today, thanks to the new moon in Virgo! You’re confused about things at home, but feel eager to push forward with new opportunities in your public life. Take it slow and stay present with your emotions. Find a way to balance your personal and public lives.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo opens your mind up to so many new possibilities. You’re beginning to see the world in the new way, Capricorn. Watch out for miscommunications today, and focus on the big picture.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s time to cut off what’s no longer working for you, and today’s new moon in Virgo will help you do just that! A new cycle concerning finances—especially the trickier things like debts and taxes—also begins today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s new moon in your opposite sign Virgo starts a new cycle in your relationships! You’re confused about how to proceed, but that’s fine—you don’t have to take action yet! Just sit with your feelings, Pisces. Things will unfold as they will.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A new routine arrives today thanks to the new moon in Virgo! This is a wonderful time for you to kick a bad habit or add an item to your daily schedule that benefits your body and spirit. A fresh start at your day job arrives, too.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

There is a new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo today! A new creative project in forming, and romance is in the air. Some confusion or drama in your social life takes place, but a fresh start has arrived nonetheless!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s new moon in Virgo is a lovely time to energetically cleanse your home. A fresh start concerning home and family is here—make time to connect with your ancestors! Reflect on your boundaries and make your needs known to those you share a home with.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s new moon in Virgo brings a fresh start in communication. Confusing conversations and emotions are in the air, and it’s time to get centered and check in with your inner voice. The information you need will come soon. Find ways to rest your busy mind.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s new moon in Virgo inspires you to wipe the slate clean when it comes to managing your finances—you’re planning a new budget and taking a fresh approach to abundance! You’re annoyed that you can’t tell who you can lean on—it will clear up soon, but for now, it’s all about self sufficiency.

What’s in the stars for you in August? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.