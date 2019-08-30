Daily Horoscopes: August 31, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in grounded earth sign Virgo connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, at 4:46 AM, encouraging us to sink deeply into our feelings. The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra at 7:08 PM, inspiring us to talk or journal about our emotions and what we uncovered about ourselves.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Passionate energy flows and a big boost in creativity arrives as the moon in your sign connects with power planet Pluto. The moon enters logical air sign Libra, finding you reflecting on your budget and thinking about what’s a luxury and what’s a necessity.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Virgo connects with power planet Pluto, helping you tap into your intuition and make a deep, emotional change. The moon enters your sign, Libra, inspiring you to focus on self care—get some fresh air, spend time with friends, and stop over-extending yourself!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Powerful conversations take place as the moon in Virgo connects with your ruling planet, Pluto. Your intuitive abilities get a boost, and you’re craving more rest as the moon enters Libra, the sign of balance.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A productive energy flows as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto. It’s a powerful day to manifest abundance. The moon enters charming air sign Libra, inspiring you to network. Give yourself time and space to daydream about the future.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo connects with power planet Pluto, bringing you insight and encouraging you to open up to change. The moon enters Libra, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career—you’re reflecting on what you want your legacy to be.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A powerful emotional breakthrough takes place as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring you to get out of your usual environment—you’re eager to travel and grow.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A powerful energy for communication in your relationships arrives as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto. The moon enters Libra, asking you to be brave as you broach difficult emotions. An amazing change may unfold!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A productive energy flows as you tackle your chores today, Aries. Your focus turns to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Libra. Make time to reflect on the give-and-take in your partnerships.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, bringing a brilliant transformation to your life. You’re inspired to get organized as the moon enters the sign of harmony, Libra.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Emotional transformation takes place today as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto, and the moon enters fellow air sign Libra, bringing a flirtatious and creatively inspired energy your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A powerful energy flows for connecting with partners as the moon in Virgo connects with Pluto. The moon enters air sign Libra, asking you to reflect on your home and family life. How can you bring more harmony to your personal life?

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A productive energy flows and you’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon enters charming air sign Libra. The moon illuminates the communication sector of your chart, bringing information your way. It’s a great time to sort out paperwork, journal, and call a friend!

