Daily Horoscopes: August 5, 2019

The moon in Libra connects with Venus at 2:00 AM and the sun at 6:25 AM, creating a gentle and confident atmosphere. The moon connects with expansive Jupiter at 9:27 AM, creating a generous energy—but watch out for grumpy vibes as the moon clashes with serious Saturn at 10:46 AM. The moon squares off with powerful Pluto at 8:50 PM and connects with fiery Mars at 10:26 PM—set your ego aside; big power struggles may take place and people are agitated. Honor your angry emotions—they’re valid! Just don’t take it out on your friends or pick random fights; take it to your journal instead.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Libra creates a busy mood for communication, and while most discussions are sweet and friendly, you’ll have to set some boundaries and intense emotions come up for your consideration.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Finances are on your mind thanks to the moon in Libra, and today’s lesson is that fun doesn’t need to cost you all (or any!) of your money. Intense emotions may lead to an ego clash today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, and it’s a powerful time for self care (and self love!). The best thing you can do for yourself right now is to create plenty of boundaries at home and energetically cleanse your space!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your psychic abilities are amped up today thanks to the moon in Libra—but this means you’ll have to be mindful about the energy you’re absorbing from people around you! It’s a fantastic day to read up on psychic self-defense.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Libra finds you in the mood to socialize today—but don’t expect your conversations to be light and breezy since intense discussions about power come up!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Libra and it’s an intense day for your career, Capricorn. Plenty of creative energy flows and you’re tapping into your intuition, but you’re also being asked by the universe to step into a position of power and leadership that could be intimidating!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in the mood for adventure—but you have to do a serious check-in with your feelings before moving forward. Emotions you may have repressed are calling your attention!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s moon in Libra finds you in an intense mood, Pisces. You’re usually easygoing, but you’re putting your foot down and taking change today—your leadership abilities will be shown! Just don’t get into a power struggle with someone…you’re better than that!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra and it’s a powerful day for your relationships, Aries. Growth is taking place, boundaries being set, and commitments considered! Your patience is tested—your partners will see what you’re made of.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s moon in Libra finds you in a busy mood, and though you’re enjoying getting your chores done most of the day, difficulties concerning your commute or expressing yourself may arise. Stay patient!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a flirtatious mood—and indeed, fun and sexy vibes are flowing! However, boundaries are also being set and intense emotions come to the surface.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Things are chill in your home and family life for the most part today as the moon moves through Libra. However, intense emotions in your partnerships arise and it’s an important time to rethink and set your boundaries, Cancer.

