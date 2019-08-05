Daily Horoscopes: August 6, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury at 3:36 AM, kicking up a chatty, inquisitive mood. The moon enters brooding water sign Scorpio at 11:31 AM and opposes wildcard Uranus at 10:55 PM, stirring up unexpected emotions and finding us facing surprising confrontations!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Watch out for communication issues as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury. Trust your intuition, Leo! The moon enters Scorpio, finding you in a private mood, and opposes Uranus, bringing shake-ups to your career. It’s time for a change!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Libra clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, creating a busy and talkative mood, and encouraging you to make a change. The moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus, bringing a breakthrough and shocking news your way!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury, finding you making an important decision concerning your career. The moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus, bringing surprises about money! You’re rethinking what’s important to you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury, pushing you to make a decision concerning love and money. The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio! Make time for self care—your intense emotions need to be heard. Surprises pop up in your relationships as the moon opposes Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury, finding you discussing intense topics and making decisions about the future. The moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus and you want to slow down, but some unexpected tasks come up for you to complete.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury, finding you making an important decision concerning partnership. The moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus, bringing surprises to your social life. You’re craving more creative freedom!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in fellow air sign Libra clashes with Mercury, bringing you a new perspective…and some nuisances on your commute! The moon enters Scorpio and opposes your ruling planet Uranus, finding you in a freedom-seeking mood.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury, helping you figure out what you want—no small feat for an indecisive fish! The moon enters fellow waters sign Scorpio and opposes Uranus, bringing surprising news your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in your opposite sign Libra clashes with Mercury, helping you make important decisions in your relationships. The moon enters intense water sign Scorpio and opposes Uranus, shaking up your financial situation. A surprising breakthrough or change may arrive!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury, creating a busy and talkative energy before the moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio and opposes wildcard Uranus, bringing great change to your relationships.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in fellow air sign Libra clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, asking you to make a choice. The moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus, turning your schedule upside down. Take a break, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury, asking you to get something off your chest. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio and opposes Uranus, bringing excitement to your social life and finding you seeking new, thrilling experiences. You’ve been getting bored!

