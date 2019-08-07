Daily Horoscopes: August 8, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Scorpio makes a harmonious connection with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, at 12:52 AM, asking us to go within and look at the feelings we’ve been avoiding. The moon squares off with Mars at 5:16 AM and connects with Mercury at 10:58 AM, bringing a burst of movement and action. Venus connects with Jupiter at 4:27 PM, inspiring a decadent, romantic, and generous energy before the moon enters adventurous fire sign Sagittarius at 4:35 PM!

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in mysterious Scorpio finds you reflecting on your emotions and making changes at home. Sexy Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing you plenty of fun and romance! The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring a celebratory atmosphere.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Scorpio opens lines of communication today as sweet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, creating an open and healing energy. The moon enters adventurous fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring you to focus on your home and family life.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Scorpio asks you to be smart about money as your ruling planet Venus connects with jovial Jupiter, bringing you plenty of fun with friends! The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring movement and communication.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign, asking you to tap into your emotions as Venus connects with the planet of abundance, Jupiter, bringing blessings to your career! The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, asking you to tap into your emotions when it comes to money.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Scorpio asks you to take it slow, but sexy Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, finding you busy having fun, exploring, and enjoying romance. The moon enters your sign, helping you get in touch with your feelings.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Scorpio finds you busy networking as lovely Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, finding you diving deep in your relationships. Make time for solitude and rest as the moon enters Sagittarius. You have a lot of processing to do!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Scorpio finds you focused on your career, but Venus connects with Jupiter, making for a fun and busy day in your social life. The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio finds you embarking on new journeys as sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing good luck in your career. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to step into the spotlight! Reflect on your reputation and goals.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Scorpio asks you to be smart about spending as sweet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing you plenty of fun, romance, and adventure. The moon enters Sagittarius, and a new journey comes your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the relationship sector of your chart while your ruling planet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, inspiring romance and deep emotional connection. The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, inviting an energy of transformation.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Scorpio asks you to take a good look at your daily routine, but you’ll likely be too busy partying to make many schedule changes thanks to Venus’s connection with Jupiter. This is a fantastic time to network! The moon enters Sagittarius, inspiring deep conversations in your partnerships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio finds you in a creative mood, and an energy of abundance flows, especially at work or in your finances as Venus connects with Jupiter. The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring you to get organized!

What’s in the stars for you in August? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.