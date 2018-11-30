Daily Horoscopes: December 1, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!



Mercury retrograde reenters Scorpio at 6:12 AM, asking us to probe deep and emotionally charged subjects. The moon in Virgo connects with Mercury retrograde at 9:34 AM to create a chatty energy before entering intellectual air sign Libra at 9:49 AM. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 6:56 PM. The moon clashes with Saturn at 11:44 PM, asking us to be mature.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mercury is retrograde and you’re tired! But with Mercury reentering psychic water sign Scorpio this morning, you might find some interesting messages arrive in your dreams over the next few weeks.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication planet Mercury reenters Scorpio this morning while on its retrograde journey, finding you reconsidering your hopes and wishes for the future, as well as who you want to surround yourself with as you fight for what you want.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, retrogrades back into Scorpio today, stirring up past conversations about your career and reputation. The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, asking you to see the big picture.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Communication planet Mercury reenters fellow water sign Scorpio while on its retrograde journey this morning, asking you to take a step back and reconsider your goals. Traveling is especially annoying at this time due to delays.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, reenters water sign Scorpio and activates a very sensitive sector of your chart today. You’ll be revisiting emotionally charged issues you may have skimmed over in the past—they require your full attention now.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury reenters your opposite sign Scorpio today, Taurus, finding you rehashing conversations in your relationships. The moon enters Libra, putting you in an especially busy mood.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde and this morning it reenters Scorpio, finding you rearranging many of your plans. Your schedule needs a change, and your habits could use examining, too!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Communication planet Mercury is retrograde and reenters fellow water sign Scorpio this morning, creating a big shift in energy, especially when it comes to your love life and your creative process. The moon enters Libra, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s not like to you be stuck in the past, Leo, but Mercury is retrograde and you’re looking backward. Today, Mercury reenters Scorpio, activating a very private sector of your chart—issues concerning your home and family are being revisited.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, and today it enters Scorpio, bringing up a conversation that needs revisiting. The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules self-worth.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Libra! Do something special for yourself. Communication planet Mercury reenters Scorpio this morning, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Communication planet Mercury reenters your sign today while on its retrograde journey, encouraging you to explore and speak about things that you previously skimmed over or require a second look.

