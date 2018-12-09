Daily Horoscopes: December 10, 2018

The moon in Capricorn connects with Mercury at 3:38 PM putting us in a talkative mood. The moon squares off with Uranus at 4:27 PM, bringing surprises! The moon enters air sign Aquarius at 6:39 PM, and we’re wanting to do things our own way.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You want what you want, Sagittarius, and today, you find yourself craving some unexpected things. The moon enters Aquarius tonight, bringing information your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a chatty, busy afternoon with surprises popping up at home. This evening, the energy shifts as the moon enters Aquarius and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your finances.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Capricorn squares off with your ruling planet Uranus this afternoon, bringing you unexpected news. The moon enters your sign this evening, Aquarius, asking you to sit with your emotions!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re in social mood today, Pisces, but tonight, you’ll find yourself craving time alone to rest and unwind. The moon enters Aquarius this evening, boosting your intuition—which is already very strong to begin with!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Deep conversations take place today, Aries, especially concerning your public life. Tonight, the moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with likeminded people.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

After a busy day of sharing ideas, the moon enters Aquarius this evening to illuminate the sector of your chart that rules your career, finding you focused on your relationship with the public.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius this evening, Gemini, encouraging you to think about the big picture. Aquarius is one of the most inventive signs in the zodiac—brilliant ideas are shared today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a busy day in your relationships! The moon enters Aquarius this evening, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules sex, death, and taxes—things are getting intense, but you’re fine with intensity.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius this evening, shifting your focus to your relationships after a busy day of getting work done. Equal give-and-take is on your mind.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Mercury today, creating an easy energy around communication. The moon enters Aquarius this evening, finding you focused on your responsibilities.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re busy at home today, Libra, but the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius tonight, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Lots of talk takes place today, Scorpio, but you’re in a quieter mood this evening when the moon enters air sign Aquarius and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your home and family.

