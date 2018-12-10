Daily Horoscopes: December 11, 2018

The moon in cool Aquarius squares off with seductive Venus at 6:01 AM—we want what we want, and we’re going to figure out a way to get it! The moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 9:34 AM, creating an easygoing and abundant energy.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in intellectual air sign Aquarius today, putting you in a chatty mood and bringing news your way. You are approaching your emotions logically—but that doesn’t mean you’re any less eager to enjoy yourself.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and self-esteem is on your mind; you’re wondering whether you and your friends share the same values.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! Make time for plenty of self love: indulge in a hobby, spend time with a bestie, take a walk and get some fresh air—breathe! You have some goals you want to meet today, but they can only happen if you’re caring for yourself.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Go slow today, Pisces; the moon in Aquarius asks that you take time alone and recharge. New doors are opening, but you have to check in with yourself and get clear on what you want before moving forward.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in the mood to socialize today, Aries, thanks to the moon in Aquarius! Deep conversations come up within your communities as you all sort out which values you share. There may be some drama, but there will be profound opportunities for bonding, too.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Aquarius today, bringing its inventive energy to your career. You can be stubborn, Taurus, but when it comes to your work, you’ve always been an innovator, and today is no different.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, Gemini, finding you in an adventurous mood. It’s an exciting day to learn and travel. Wonderful meetings take place, too.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Intimacy is a big theme today, Cancer, thanks to the moon in Aquarius lighting up the sector of your chart that rules sex (plus death and taxes, so it’s an intense time!). The energy is passionate and creative.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Leo, and you’re eager to connect and create a cozy, intimate setting with the people you love. Fun is in the air tonight.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to solve problems at work today, Virgo. Intriguing conversations and plans are set, and a productive vibe is flowing.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today and squares off with your ruling planet Venus this morning, creating a desirous, passionate, and exciting mood. Conversation is flowing.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Scorpio, and security is on your mind. You’ll stop at nothing to create a cozy and comfortable vibe! An abundant energy flows.

