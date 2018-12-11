Daily Horoscopes: December 12, 2018

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun at 12:36 PM and a creative, cooperative energy is in the air. Communication planet Mercury reenters Sagittarius after its retrograde journey at 6:42 PM, moving forward conversations that have previously been put on the back burner.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a very talkative mood today, thanks to the moon in intellectual air sign Sagittarius. Plus, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your boisterous sign this evening!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s moon in Aquarius encourages you to make wise decisions when it comes to protecting your time and energy. Don’t be afraid to seem unusual to others when you’re making choices that are all about you, or affect you most. Mercury enters Sagittarius, boosting your intuition.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. Expect your social life to get much busier thanks to Mercury entering fire sign Sagittarius this evening!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Be gentle with yourself today, Pisces! The moon in Aquarius finds you very sensitive to the energy around you. Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius, and news concerning work is coming your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Exciting social connections are formed today, Aries! The moon in Aquarius has you in an experimental mood, and Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, encouraging you to think big.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your life in public today, Taurus, and communication planet Mercury enters philosophical Sagittarius, bringing deep topics up for conversation.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius encourages you to look at the big picture today, Gemini. Your focus also turns to your relationships as your ruling planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Sagittarius.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a sensitive mood today, but you’re getting shit done as communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius to help you sort out issues that Mercury retrograde brought your way—especially at work and around scheduling.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your relationships today, and invitations to parties are arriving in your inbox thanks to communication planet Mercury entering fellow fire sign Sagittarius.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius inspires you to tackle your to-do list today, Virgo. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Sagittarius this evening, boosting communication between you and your family and/or roommates.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius today, moving forward conversations that have been dragging for weeks. More information is coming your way, and you’re feeling less tongue-tied!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Security is on your mind today, Scorpio, thanks to the moon in Aquarius bringing your focus to home and family. Plus, communication planet Mercury reenters Sagittarius and activates the financial sector of your chart.

