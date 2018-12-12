Daily Horoscopes: December 13, 2018

The moon in Aquarius connects with Uranus at 5:20 AM, bringing surprises. The moon enters water sign Pisces at 7:40 AM, boosting our intuition and sensitivities. The moon squares off with Mercury at 8:39 AM, creating a talkative energy, and peaceful vibes are in the air as the moon connects with Venus at 11:40 PM. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 11:44 PM—big emotions swell.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces this morning, and you’re craving time at home and with your family. You’re in a nostalgic mood, Sagittarius, and big emotions come up for you tonight.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s focus is communication, Capricorn, thanks to the moon entering Pisces this morning and lighting up the sector of your chart that rules the mind. Your intuition is as important as logical reasoning today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Pisces this morning and illuminates the financial sector of your chart, Aquarius. Security is on your mind, and you’re asking yourself whether you truly feel valued by the people you connect with.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your sign this morning, Pisces, so make time for self care: take a bath, stay hydrated, share your feelings. A sensitive and caring energy flows this evening as you feel compelled to share your talents with the world.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Take it slow today, Aries. It’s been a busy few days of traveling, being out in the world, and socializing, but now that the moon is in Pisces, it’s time for you to get some rest.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Pisces this morning, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and the groups and communities you belong to. Intense topics come up for you to consider this evening.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus is on your career and public life today, Gemini, thanks to the moon in creative water sign Pisces. This evening brings especially exciting opportunities to connect with others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, Cancer, encouraging you to go on an adventure! Just don’t make too many plans this evening, or you’ll be overwhelmed.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in an emotionally intense mood today as the moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces. Big emotions come up for you this evening—but they could be very exciting! You’re flooded by romance and creative inspiration.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus shifts to your relationships today, Virgo, as the moon enters your opposite sign Pisces this morning. Some relationships land you in the spotlight, while others find you building a home—which are you looking for right now?

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Pisces this morning, bringing a bit of whimsy to your everyday routine—enjoy! Do your best to stay organized today. Exciting plans are being made!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, Scorpio, finding you in a romantic mood, eager to have fun, and enjoy yourself! Just try not to spend too much money this evening.

