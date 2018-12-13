Daily Horoscopes: December 14, 2018

The moon in Pisces connects with Saturn at 2:31 AM to create a grounding energy during an otherwise dreamy day. The moon meets with Neptune at 11:35 AM, boosting our intuition and creativity. The moon meets Mars at 9:19 PM—passion is in the air.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in sensitive and emotional water sign Pisces, and you just want to cozy up at home, Sagittarius! Invite friends over to enjoy your space with you. It’s a wonderful evening to share stories about the past and simply connect with people who are on your team.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Pisces illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and some serious topics are on your mind—but your imagination is flowing, too. You’ll say what needs to be said today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Security is on your mind, and as the moon moves through water sign Pisces, you’re craving strength and stability…but in order to achieve this, dear Aquarius, you will need faith and flexibility.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! There’s an interesting vibe—you’re feeling like you’re in a daydream, but also ready to get shit done. Nothing will stand in your way!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s been a busy week, Aries, and soon, things will get even busier. Take this time to rest up—the moon in Pisces asks you to get sleep and quality time with yourself to reflect on your feelings.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in the mood to spend time with friends today, thanks to the moon in Pisces. It’s an especially exciting evening to network!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Pisces today, Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public. You’re especially creative, and have energy to get a lot done!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning. You’re in a philosophical and adventurous mood!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Pisces finds you in a sensitive mood today, Leo. Engaging in your spiritual practice is a wise idea this afternoon, so try and make time for meditation, or call a friend who is a good listener and vent out your fears and frustrations.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Pisces illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Virgo, and a dreamy atmosphere is in the air. That said, expect your partners to be especially energetic this evening.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Pisces asks that you focus on self care today, Libra: reflect on your habits, get organized, clean out your closet, and dust off your bookshelf. Self care doesn’t always look like slapping on a face mask and laying in the tub—sometimes it means getting a little dirty and tossing out the trash!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Pisces finds you in a creatively inspired mood today, Scorpio, and romance is in the air. Sometimes, Pisces energy can mean that things don’t get done, but that’s not the case today!

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.