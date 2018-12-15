Daily Horoscopes: December 16, 2018

The moon in Aries connects with Mercury at 1:48 AM, creating a busy and talkative energy. Venus connects with Saturn at 9:27 AM to create a supportive vibe—it’s not the most romantic, but still a good time to discuss plans and commitments. The moon connects with Jupiter at 12:12 PM, putting us in an easygoing mood, but we face some obstacles and set boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn at 2:21 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, Sagittarius, bringing plenty of fun and flirtation your way! Venus and Saturn connect this morning, helping you sort out financial issues.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your home and family life today. However, forward motion takes place in your social life and within the groups and associations you work with, as sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn this morning.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Aries today, bringing plenty of conversation your way. Venus connects with one of your ruing planets, Saturn, making this a solid time to discuss plans and commitments.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re connecting with people you look up to today, Pisces. The moon in Aries finds you focused on money and self-worth, and it’s a good time to set limits for yourself in terms of spending.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, asking you to feel your feelings—and tend to them! You do everything speedily, but need to slow down for your own sake. Important plans are made today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn this morning, and while this isn’t a romantic energy, it’s a wonderful one for sorting out plans and commitments with your partners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aries illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today and you’re noticing which people you want to get to know—and which you need to keep at a distance.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The vibe isn’t romantic, exactly, but there is a solid energy flowing in your relationships—romantic and otherwise. The moon in Aries finds you eager to move toward your career goals.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, Leo, encouraging you to keep an open mind—just watch out for some scheduling frustrations this afternoon!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Solid plans ands ideas are shared today, Virgo. The moon in Aries also finds you in a very emotionally intense mood—make time to dive deep into these feelings today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries, and things are busy in your relationships today. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn this morning, finding you focused on security.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Serious conversations arrive today, but it’s a relief to sort things out and make some plans! The moon in Aries finds you eager to get organized and accomplish your tasks.

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.