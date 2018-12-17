Daily Horoscopes: December 18, 2018

The moon in fire sign Aries meets with electric Uranus at 2:21 AM, and sparks fly! Surprises abound and eureka moments are had. The energy shifts as the moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 4:37 AM. The moon connects with the planet of maturity, Saturn, at 10:27 PM, creating a supportive energy.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine—everything from your day job to your self-care habits! Make time to tap into your senses today: take a walk, eat something delicious; do whatever you need to make your body feel good.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus this morning, finding you in an especially flirtatious and creative mood! A wonderfully supportive energy flows this evening—it’s a great time to discuss boundaries and plan for fun events in the future.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus today, putting you in a cozy mood, Aquarius. Your attention is needed at home, and you experience a shift that allows you to consider your feelings from a different perspective.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Taurus this morning and activates the communication sector of your chart. A supportive energy for discussing your needs and expectations arrives this evening, Pisces!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

While some wild energy flows early this morning, your attention turns to your finances today, thanks to the moon in Taurus. Tonight brings a solid opportunity to discuss plans, dear Aries.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, so make time for self love. Today, that means setting boundaries—this can be very hard to do, especially when you’re dealing with people who have weak boundaries of their own. Saturn is on your side tonight as you express your needs.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Take it slow today, Gemini, the moon enters Taurus and asks that you relax and catch up on time alone. Because you are so social, people might be surprised to learn that you truly value your alone time—when else would you read those books in your massive library?

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in the mood to spend time with friends and socialize today, Cancer, thanks to the moon entering Taurus this morning. This evening finds you connecting with accomplished people.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters creative earth sign Taurus this morning, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Supportive energy at work flows this evening—it’s a good time to adjust your plans and schedule.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus this morning, Virgo, finding you in the mood to travel and experience new things. This evening, there is a solid energy for planning events.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Taurus early today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules sex, death, and taxes—intense! A powerful energy is in the air, and support from your home, family, and ancestors is coming through tonight.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Taurus this morning, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Tonight brings a solid energy for communicating your needs, boundaries, and plans.

