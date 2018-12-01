Daily Horoscopes: December 2, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!



The moon in Libra connects with the sun at 3:21 AM and an easygoing, harmonious energy flows. After a long retrograde journey this autumn, Venus enters Scorpio at 12:02 PM, and we’re craving deep, intense passion! Venus in Scorpio doesn’t settle for small talk over coffee; Venus in Scorpio craves connection on every level. The sun clashes with Mars at 7:35 PM and egos clash, too. The moon squares off with Pluto at 8:29 PM, stirring up power struggles. Watch out for arguments this evening.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus enters mysterious water sign Scorpio today, Sagittarius, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and finding you more shy than usual. Tension is in the air and you’re ready to make changes. Just don’t act too hastily, since Mercury is retrograde!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra finds you focusing on your career today, Capricorn and you’re in the mood to network thanks to Venus entering Scorpio. Just watch out for arguments tonight!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning. It’s an exciting day, as Venus enters Scorpio to bring blessings to the sector of your chart that rules your career and public life.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Love and money planet Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, and you’ll be thinking about things that are much deeper than cash or crushes.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a passionate day for you, Aries! The moon in Libra finds you focused on your relationships, and Venus enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules intimacy. Avoid getting into arguments this evening.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra finds you in a busy mood today. It’s a wonderful time to cross things off your to-do list, but tempers flare this evening. Venus enters Scorpio, bringing blessings to your relationships.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, Gemini, putting you in a flirtatious mood. Venus enters Scorpio, encouraging you to revisit your beauty and wellness routine. Your everyday chores are feeling more magical than usual. Just watch out for arguments tonight!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Libra finds you focused on issues concerning home and family today, Cancer, and Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio to bring blessings to the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart, but you’re in a private mood with Venus entering sensitive (but strong!) water sign Scorpio. Home and family are very important to you right now.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Libra lights up the financial sector of your chart today, asking you to balance your budget. Venus enters Scorpio and illuminates the communication sector of your chart—intriguing conversations will take place!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! Do something to pamper yourself. Your ruling planet Venus enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to finances and self-worth—themes you learned a lot about during this autumn’s Venus retrograde.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Libra finds you in a quiet mood, Scorpio, but Venus enters your sign, so you’re sure to be a little flirtatious and creative today, too. The sun clashes with one of your ruling planets, Mars, which can stir passion—watch out for flaring tempers!

