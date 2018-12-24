Daily horoscopes: December 24, 2018

The moon in Cancer connects with Mars at 3:37 AM, giving you a second wind late at night—or an energetic early morning start, depending on your time zone. The moon squares off with Uranus at 9:50 AM, bringing surprises. The moon enters fiery Leo at 11:58 AM, but confusion is in the air when Mercury squares off with Neptune at 7:33 PM—don’t plan important conversations for tonight; keep things light.

All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fiery Leo, putting you in a passionate mood. But be careful of miscommunications today, and though this is very unlike you, try not to make promises you can’t keep.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, Aquarius, bringing your focus to your relationships. Expect surprising conversations to come your way, but sort out the details on another day because confusing energy is in the air.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Leo today, finding you in a busy mood and tackling your to-do list. However, communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, and confusion is in the air! Keep your itinerary light.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, Aries, finding you in a celebratory mood! Just watch out for misunderstandings, and try to keep things light today!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters warm and generous fire sign Leo today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. Keep things simple today because confusion is in the air.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Leo today and lights up the communication sector of your chart. Try to keep conversations light because your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Neptune today and miscommunications abound.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fiery Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your finances. But don’t make any important decisions today—Mercury, the planet of the mind, struggles through Neptune’s fog. Keep things simple and easy!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You just want to have fun today, Leo, but complications and confusion keep popping up! Keep things as simple as possible. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self love.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You ruling planet Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune, and things are unclear. It’s not an especially productive day, so you might as well take a break! Watch a movie or get lost in a book. The moon enters Leo, finding you in the mood to rest and relax.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Keep your plans flexible today, Libra. The moon enters fun and generous fire sign Leo, encouraging you to catch up with friends and socialize.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Attention shifts to your career as the moon enters spotlight-loving Leo. Just watch out for miscommunications today and don’t make any big plans yet!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in a fun mood—but nostalgia is in the air, so don’t let your imagination run away with you!

