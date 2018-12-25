Daily Horoscopes: December 25, 2018

The moon in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter at 4:44 AM and then with Mercury at 12:06 PM, creating a generous and chatty mood. At 4:37 PM, the moon clashes with Venus, so try not to over-indulge with spending, gossiping, or whatever guilty pleasures you may have! Or, if you do them anyway, make sure it’s something fabulous and worth it!



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules intimacy, Capricorn, and it’s a lovely day to connect with people you care about!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Leo lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Aquarius, and easygoing energy is flowing! Exciting shifts take place today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily tasks and chores, but you’re enjoying yourself as you tackle your to-do list—good vibes flow today!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, Aries, and you’re in the mood to celebrate! Fantastic energy flows today—enjoy!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a cozy mood today, Taurus, thanks to the moon in warm fire sign Leo. Positive energy flows, and an affectionate vibe is felt in your relationships.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Leo today lighting up the communication sector of your chart! It’s a lovely day to connect with your partners—enjoy!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Leo, the sign of royalty, today—spoil yourself! Just watch your budget, Cancer. Fortunately, good vibes are flowing around work and cash!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! Make time for self love—you can indulge in a guilty pleasure today, so long as it doesn’t set you back on any personal progress you’ve worked hard for.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Leo lights up a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on rest. It’s a lovely day to relax and do whatever makes you feel comforted and happy—just don’t revert to old, bad habits.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, Libra, and you’re having fun today—lots of fun! Try not to have too much fun!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in fire sign Leo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and public life, and you’re eager to step into the spotlight! You can be shy sometimes, but not today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to see new places, try new things, and open your mind to new ideas. Keep track of your spending!

