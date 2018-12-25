Daily Horoscopes: December 26, 2018

It’s an exciting morning as the moon in fiery Leo connects with electric Uranus, the planet of surprise, at 10:36 AM. The energy shifts when the moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 12:50 PM—a harmonious energy flows as the moon and sun connect at 9:33 PM.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, Capricorn, encouraging you to explore new places and ideas. You’re in an optimistic mood and are eager to learn new things.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Virgo today, finding you reflecting deeply on intense emotions—but it’s a wonderful day to work through these issues! Be gentle with yourself, Aquarius. You’re the genius of the zodiac, but you can’t get down on yourself for not having all the answers.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your attention turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo, and easy energy is flowing. It’s a wonderful day to spend time with friends and network.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters hardworking earth sign Virgo today, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list. You’re taking pleasure in tending to your chores! A productive energy flows around your work.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, bringing a fun and flirtatious mood your way! It’s a wonderful day to enjoy the company of your loved ones, and even go on an adventure!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters earth sign Virgo today and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. You’re in a cozy mood, even as you’re working through some difficult emotions.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters thoughtful Virgo today, Cancer, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. It’s a wonderful day to connect with people, so reach out!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Virgo and lights up the financial sector of your chart—it’s a fantastically productive day, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! The energy is easygoing, and it’s a wonderful day to enjoy the company of your friends and lovers as you celebrate the end of the year.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s moon in Virgo asks you to slow down and catch up on rest. You’re the sign of relationships, Libra, but today, you need some time alone.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life and the groups and associations you work with. Positive energy flows today, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Virgo this afternoon, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Productive energy is flowing, Sagittarius!

